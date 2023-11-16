Thousands of turkeys given to families in need by metro Atlanta church

Thanksgiving is only a week away, and to help ensure families facing food insecurity have their own home-cooked meal, a local church is helping 2,000 families take home a turkey and other supplies.

People started lining up at 8 p.m. Wednesday for a Thanksgiving meal giveaway at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

"It does make Thanksgiving happen for many. To be honest with you, I'm not here for me, but for someone else who cannot come out," Dee Griffin said.

This is the third year the church has partnered with 1-800 TruckWreck and V103 for the turkey giveaway, but the church has been working to provide Thanksgiving meals for the community for over a decade.

"We're glad to be a part of helping our community. We know that it's a tough time. This economy is out of control, but we know that God is in control, and we're proud to be a helper for our neighbors," Pastor Carla Stokes said.

"It makes it much easier. It eases the burden in terms of trying to find a turkey - for the high price of turkeys and vegetables," Pierre Deloach said.

It takes a massive effort from the church. More than 300 volunteers started arriving at midnight to set up.

"It's awesome. It makes you want to get out and participate. It makes you want to come out and do the same thing and volunteer," Griffin said.

It's an event that makes a world of difference to these families and to the people who make it all possible.

"We have families who lined up well before midnight ready to get food at 6 o'clock in the morning, so we know the need is great. There are so many people in need, and we can only do so much, but whatever we can, we're going to make it happen." Stokes said.