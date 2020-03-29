Thousands of hikers crowd Georgia trails as surrounding states close parks

With families stuck inside during the week, many were hoping to have a quiet day in nature at Cloudland Canyon State Park.

During the day, Georgia Department of Natural Resources rangers were forced to close off trails and ask hikers to disperse after thousands of people showed up to the park and were not properly social distancing.

"We're trying to keep some normalcy still and not let this keep us in, you have one life to live," said hiker Damir Gojkovic.

Several families and hikers told FOX 5 they didn't think the trails would be as crowded as they were this weekend. Many said they took hand sanitizer along with them to be as safe as possible, but in the end, most people agreed getting out of their house was worth it.

"It was just nice to escape the city and escape the quarantine mayhem, and it's a beautiful day out, so why not," said hiker Joe O'Geen.

But with beautiful weather, came an immense crowd.

"The campground's full, so I think everyone's out there on the trails," said camper Wendy Flory, who was on the trails with her whole family to celebrate her birthday.

People could be seen walking mere inches apart from each other on the trails, touching handrails, and sitting near each other. Park rangers said they can only do so much to try and keep groups at less than 10 people.

"When it gets bigger than that, we just have to disperse when we can and keep people moving along the trails, so people can still be outside, but we can enjoy responsibly," said park manager, Brad Gibson, with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

DNR along with Governor Brian Kemp announced Sunday they will enforce stricter social distancing at parks and lakes.

“Across Georgia, there is a mandatory shelter in place order for medically fragile individuals, and gatherings of more than ten people are banned unless there is at least six feet between each person at all times. This order applies to all 159 counties.

“Fortunately, many Georgians are heeding these directives and following the advice of public health officials to stay safe and healthy. However, as we deal with the effects of coronavirus with school and business closures, people are eager for a change in scenery after days at home. They are traveling to nearby counties, heading outdoors for fresh air, and maximizing family time. Some are going to vacation homes, and others are hitting the lake, hiking trails, or campgrounds. We, too, enjoy exploring Georgia, but we urge people to stay mindful of social distancing, follow best practices, and avoid large crowds.

“The Department of Natural Resources will enforce the executive order limiting large gatherings with officials patrolling bodies of water and campgrounds. They are monitoring coves where people tend to congregate and, if necessary, using bullhorns to tell people to comply with the order. Officials will approach people in violation of the order and demand compliance for the well-being of our citizens and state. Local officials are also working hard to ensure compliance with local directives, which vary by city and county across our state.

“Please stay safe, enjoy your time outdoors, and follow our directives to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Together, we can flatten the curve and stop the spread of coronavirus.” — Statement from Governor Brian Kemp and Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Williams

Park goers agree, "enjoying responsibly" is tough to do. To add to the issue, Gibson said neighboring states have closed many of their parks, so more people are flocking to Georgia's parks.

Rangers ask everyone coming to the parks to work harder to maintain a safe social distance, take proper sanitizing measures and continue to keep the parks clean, so they can remain open.