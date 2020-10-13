Thousands, many maskless, packed together at concert in Nashville amid rising COVID-19 cases

Video recorded on Oct. 11 in downtown Nashville, Tennessee captured thousands of people attending a concert led by Christian worship leader Sean Feucht, according to The Tennessean.

Feucht, who describes himself online as a “missionary, musician, artist, speaker, author, activist, and the founder of multiple worldwide movements,” said local police estimated that over 9,000 people were in attendance.

The video shows a crowd of people of all ages flouting social distancing guidelines and singing along to the music, many not wearing masks.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake told local news media that the organizers did not communicate with his department and officers were not present at the event. MNPD, along with the health department, will review the event, he said.

"Going forward, the police department will work with its Metro government partners, including the Health Department, to more effectively facilitate proactive contact with any future event organizers to explain Nashville’s public health and safety expectations,” Drake said in a statement.

City health officials had urged residents “to wear a mask when you can come into contact with others, give other people extra space.”

The Metro Public Health Department in Nashville reported a total of 30,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County as of Oct. 13, with an increase of 254 cases in the past 24 hours.

The event was one of five planned by Feucht across the country during October. A similar event was held in Redding, California, on July 22, local media reported.

Social lockdowns in Europe and some American states helped blunt the coronavirus. Now, amid a fitful and uneven reopening, the pandemic is once again surging across both continents.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows a jump in new cases in France, Spain and the U.K., where the virus is moving into younger populations and straining health systems at the onset of winter.

The data also shows new cases rising 10% or more week-over-week in at least eight U.S. states.

On Oct. 5, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 transmission guidelines to include the virus’ ability to be transmitted through the air, but the main route of transmission is believed to be prolonged close contact with an infected individual.

The CDC continues to recommend "staying at least 6 feet away from others, wearing a mask that covers their nose and mouth, washing their hands frequently, cleaning touched surfaces often and staying home when sick."

FOX News and Storyful contributed to this report.