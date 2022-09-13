Thousands join fight to keep iconic Atlanta bar open amid plans to demolish it

A battle is brewing to save an iconic Atlanta bar.

Nearly 5,000 people have signed a petition opposing the demolition of the Star Community Bar, located on Moreland Ave. in Little Five Points.

"The Star Bar is part of this community," said co-owner Luke Lewis. "It belongs in this community."

In the past three decades, the live venue has become a staple for locals, hosting greats like Killer Mike and Drive-By Truckers.

Its future is now uncertain.

The building’s owners and the developer Third & Urban submitted plans to tear down the historic building and build office and commercial space in its place.

"They’re one of the last places to have live shows still," said Brodie Morrow, who works across the street, lives nearby, and frequents the Star Bar.

Neighbors have coordinated the grassroots effort to save the former bank building that has housed the venue for more than three decades.

"It’s a place that people have grown to know and love," Lewis said. "From being able to see comedy, a dance party, seeing your favorite rock ‘n’ roll band, country band."

Neither the building’s owners nor Third & Urban responded to several requests for comment from FOX 5.

Lewis said two former plumbers named David Heany and Marty Nolan decided to take a chance and open the bar in the former Citizens & Southern National Bank building in 1991.

"It has been an institution and a pillar in the community since those days," he said. "We are now the fifth set of owners."

Beyond the walls of the Star Bar, citywide, some natives worry that staggering development throughout the city is robbing Atlanta of its identity and gentrifying locals out of their own neighborhoods.

"We start taking away places like that, we’re going to lose all of our locals," said Morrow. "We’re going to lose a lot of our business and it’s going to go elsewhere."

Lewis said he and the landlord have a gentleman’s agreement to allow the venue to stay open in 2023.

"I think Atlanta stands to lose a lot of the character and the fabric that makes the city what it is."