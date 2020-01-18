Thousands gather in Downtown LA for 4th annual Women's March

article

The fourth annual Women's March LA: Women Rising will be held Saturday in downtown Los Angeles with thousands expected to march to demand the next president have a clear agenda to advance women's rights.

Participants are set to gather at 9 a.m. at Pershing Square, where the march to City Hall is expected to begin at 10 a.m. A series of speeches and musical performances will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at City Hall Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, will be the first speaker. Other scheduled speakers include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Reps. Maxine Waters and Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, attorney Gloria Allred, the transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner, Oscar winner Marlee Matlin, Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany and fellow actresses Rosanna Arquette, Yvette Nicole Brown, Michelle Rodriguez and Joely Fisher.

Musical performers include the Grammy-winning singer Seal, 2007 "American Idol'' winner Jordin Sparks and Jenifer Lewis.

Similar marches will be held across the nation as they have each year since 2017 in connection with President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The march is organized by the Women's March LA Foundation, which describes its mission as "continuing the important work of highlighting the struggles of marginalized communities and all attacks on human rights.''

Advertisement

The foundation bills Women's March LA as "an inclusive, non-partisan march and everyone who supports women's rights is welcome.''

The march will prompt the closures of Spring Street, Broadway and Hill Street between First Street and Temple Street; Spring Street, Broadway, Hill Street and Olive Street from Temple Street to Sixth Street as well as east-west cross streets along the route, including Temple, First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets.

The closures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

Metro will run enhanced service on all rail lines from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., with longer trains on all lines, except the C Line, formerly known as the Green Line. Metrolink will also run additional train service to Union Station.