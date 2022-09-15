3 medics treated after responding to deadly drug overdose, GBI says

Three EMS workers in Thomason were treated for possible fentanyl exposure after responding to a deadly drug overdose call.

It happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Heritage Villas apartments located at 411 Noble Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies with the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office personnel and medics with the Thomson-McDuffie Emergency Services responded to the scene.

The GBI says the medics found two men inside that were possibly exposed to fentanyl. While treating the men, the GBI says the medics also began showing signs of exposure.

The men and the three medics were taken to an area hospital. One of the man later died and the other remained in the hospital as of Thursday. The three medics were treated and later released.

A GBI medical examiner will be conducting an autopsy on the man to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators say there was evidence of fentanyl in the home.

The news death comes a day after top officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health spoke with FOX 5 about a new study that shows a significant increase in drug-related overdoses.