DeKalb County mourns Dr. Thomas L. Coleman: Veteran, leader, and public servant dies at 82

The Brief Dr. Thomas L. Coleman, a distinguished military veteran and prolific DeKalb County public servant, passed away on January 31, 2026. Coleman’s career spanned 25 years in the Air Force followed by high-level leadership roles in Georgia state and local government. His extensive contributions were honored with a presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and multiple prestigious community humanitarian recognitions.



The DeKalb County community is mourning the loss of longtime public servant, military veteran and civic leader Dr. Thomas L. Coleman, who died Jan. 31, 2026, the DeKalb County Solicitor-General’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Coleman, a retired United States Air Force officer and Vietnam veteran, spent more than 25 years in military service before dedicating his post-military career to public service across Georgia. He worked more than 12 years with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, serving as chief deputy commissioner and deputy commissioner of the Programs, Education and Youth Development Division. He also served as chief of staff to former DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Burrell Ellis.

Coleman held several other leadership roles, including serving as director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. He also served for more than a decade as a commissioner with the DeKalb County Housing Authority and the Housing Development Corporation of DeKalb County. His public service extended to the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice board, where he served as a board member, and the Georgia Piedmont Technical College Board of Directors, where he served as vice chair.

In addition, Coleman chaired the 4th Congressional District of Georgia Congressional Black Caucus Scholarship Committee and served on multiple civic and community boards focused on education, youth development, housing and public safety.

Coleman received numerous honors during his lifetime. He was recognized as a DeKalb County History Maker in 2017 and again in 2026 by the DeKalb County Solicitor-General’s Office. In 2022, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award presented during the administration of Joe Biden. In 2023, he received the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian Award during the DeKalb County Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration of Service. That same year, Congressman Hank Johnson recognized Coleman as a "Beacon of Light" during a congressional recognition of unsung community leaders.

Coleman earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Georgia State University, a master’s degree in public administration from Central Michigan University and a doctoral degree in higher education administration from Clark Atlanta University.

What they're saying:

Coleman was the father of DeKalb County Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling and attorney Jeffrey Coleman. In a statement, the Coleman family described him as a man whose life centered on service and family.

"With heavy hearts, we share that our beloved father, Dr. Thomas L. Coleman, passed away peacefully. "The memory of the righteous is a blessing." Proverbs 10:7

Our father lived a life defined by service, integrity, and love for his family and community. From his military service to his work with the Department of Juvenile Justice and his community leadership, he was deeply committed to helping others and leaving every place better than he found it. The values he instilled in us, faith, discipline, compassion, and justice, shaped who we are, both personally and professionally. Any good we have been able to do in this world is a reflection of his guidance, sacrifice, and example."

The family also expressed gratitude for the prayers, messages and support received during Coleman’s illness.

Coleman is survived by his wife, Dr. Beverly Harris Coleman; his son, Jeffrey Coleman, and daughter-in-law, Shelli Jenkins-Coleman; his daughter, Donna Coleman-Stribling, and son-in-law, David Stribling; and his grandsons. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Geraldine Coleman, the mother of his children. Coleman lived in Lithonia.

What you can do:

Funeral arrangements are scheduled to begin with a public viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur.

A homegoing service and repast are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road in Atlanta.

Interment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton.

The service will be livestreamed at levettfuneralhome.com/obituaries.