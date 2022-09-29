This company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney Halloween movies
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Love Disney Halloween movies?
Jewelry company Shane is looking for someone to watch 10 of these films and answer questionnaires about them. In exchange, the company will pay $1,000, and provide a $50 Amazon gift card to get a Disney+ subscription and movies that aren't on the platform.
If you're interested, you can apply here until Nov. 1. One person will be selected.
The winner can choose the 10 movies they watch from this list:
Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus 2
Halloweentown
Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
Halloweentown High
Return to Halloweentown
Twitches
Twitches Too
Coco
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Haunted Mansion
Under Wraps
Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire
Frankenweenie
Edward Scissorhands
Escape to Witch Mountain
Phantom of the Megaplex
The Scream Team
Zombies
Zombies 2