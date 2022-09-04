Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 5 - Sept. 11

article

In the mood for a patriotic show on Labor Day? Or maybe a free, family-friendly art festival sounds more like your style.

Those are a few of the activities happening around metro Atlanta this coming week.

Marietta Art in the Park

Marietta Square

Sept. 5

Enjoy works and creations from local artists. See one-of-a-kind pieces for free at this family-friendly event.

Labor Day Weekend at Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain Park

Sept. 5

See a laser show on the mountain and fireworks. Family-friendly attractions include a BMX stunt show. Check online for ticket information.

Night Market: Indie Craft Experience

Home Depot Backyard

Sept. 8

Try craft cocktails, created by some of the area's best mixologists. Click here for more information.

Outlaw Music Festival

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 9

See performances from headline Willie Nelson, plus Jason Isbell and Nathaniel Rateliff. Click here for ticket information.

Cobb Foodie Week

Multiple locations

Sept. 10-17

Local Cobb County restaurants will feature "meal deals." Click here to find participating restaurants.

The Queen's Ball: A ‘Bridgerton’ Experience

Pullman Yards

Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 10 - Sept. 11

The regal world of Netflix's hit show "Bridgerton" comes to Atlanta's industrial Pullman Yards.

Tickets are limited, selling fast, and start at $110 for one standard ticket.

Guitars & Grapes

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville

Aug. 12 - Nov. 25

The weekly Friday music series continues through November.

Look at the live music schedule or book a stay at the resort.

Avalon Nights Live

Avalon Plaza; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 12-Oct. 21

Unwind to some live music at the north-metro shopping center's Plaza each Friday through October.

Click for more info.

SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond

Illuminarium Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

Through Oct. 31

This journey through our galaxy shows you all the captivating wonders of outer space.

Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.

Click here for more information on this event