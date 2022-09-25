Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 26 - Oct. 2

article

We're ushering in autumn with a ton of exciting adventures perfect for family, friends or flings.

Find out how to book these fun events and many more all happening in metro Atlanta this week.

Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta. Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

Tucktoberfest

Tucker Brewing Company; 2003 S Bibb Drive, Tucker

Sept. 19 - Oct. 2

Things are bubbling and brewing at Tucker Brewing's Tucktoberfest. Get a taste of Munich without leaving Georgia through live polka music, traditional German eats, stein holding and more. Click here to purchase tickets.

Mayor's Corporate Challenge 5K

Alpharetta City Hall; 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta

4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sept. 29

How fast can you run? The Alpharetta Rotary Club is challenging you to a 5K at the Alpharetta City Center. Lace up your sneaks and try to keep up. All money raised during the event will benefit the local and international charities supported by Alpharetta Rotary.

Pumpkin Festival: Play by Day, Glow by Night

Stone Mountain Park; 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

2 p.m. - 9 p.m. on weekends through Sept. 30

It's a park by day, and a light show by night. Take an adventure through some of your favorite classic storybook tales in 10 new themed areas with immersive light displays and huge carved pumpkins. This not-so-spooky event is perfect for family or date night.

Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

Wednesday - Sunday through Sept. 30

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival

Woodruff Park; 91 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

Oct. 1

Bust out your oversized jerseys and dust off your Airforce 1's. It's the 12th annual Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival and organizers say they'll have fun rain or shine. Check out this year's line up for the free event.

Decatur Book Festival

First Baptist Church of Decatur; 208 Clairemont Ave, Decatur

Oct. 1

This one is for Atlanta's bookworms of all ages. We hear the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Decatur Book Festival is the biggest largest independent book festival in the country. Get ready to meet some of your favorite authors, illustrators, publishers and more.

Atlanta Chili Cook Off

Brook Run Park; 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody

Oct. 1

Who has the best chili in Atlanta? For a day, you'll get to be the judge of that. Imagine a day out in Dunwoody's largest park, scarfing down chili served to you by a woman dressed like a unicorn. General admission tickets for all-you-can-eat start at $10.

Adventure Cubs

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta

Oct. 1 & Oct. 18

Take your cubs, ages 0-5, on an adventure they'll never forget. Zoo Atlanta wants to get your little ones moving and learning about new animals around the world. This month's lesson is all about ‘Silly Sloths’.

North Georgia State Fair

Jim R. Miller Park; 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta

Through Oct. 2

It's the largest fair in metro Atlanta, and one of the largest carnival midways in the country. Let your hair down at the 90th Annual North Georgia State Fair. Tickets are $10 and free for children ages 10 and under.

Fright Fest

Six Flags Over Georgia; 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell

Through Oct. 31

It's officially spooky season. Enjoy family-friendly thrills by day and heart-racing frights by night at Six Flags Over Georgia. Your little ones can even go trick-or-treating between rides.

Brews and Boos Lawrenceville Pub Crawl

Lawrenceville Square; 125 N. Clayton Street, Lawrenceville

Through Oct. 31

Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre.

Avalon Nights Live

Avalon Plaza; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

6 p.m.-8 p.m. through Oct. 21

Unwind to some live music at the north-metro shopping center's Plaza each Friday through October.

Click for more info.

SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond

Illuminarium Atlanta; 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

Through Oct. 31

Get ready to get transported into the galaxy through an ‘out-of-this-world’ immersive experience.

Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.

Click here for more information on this event

Time slots are in 30-minute increments.

Guitars & Grapes

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville

Through Nov. 25

The weekly Friday music series continues through November.

Look at the live music schedule or book a stay at the resort.