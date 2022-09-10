Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18

article

Brews and Boos Lawrenceville Pub Crawl

Lawrenceville Square; 125 N. Clayton Street, Lawrenceville

Sept. 15 - Oct. 31

Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre.

Taste of Brookhaven

The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta

Sept. 15

Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets start at $100. Proceeds benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Historic Fourth Ward Park; 680 Dallas Street NE, Atlanta

Sept. 15-18

Wear your stretchy pants! The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is back with 250 chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and industry insiders prepared to give you a taste of the world for a weekend! Check out this schedule breaking down each day's agenda.

Imagine Music Festival

Kingston Downs; 0 Gore Springs Rd SE, Rome

Sept. 15-18

The EDM-centric music festival returns this weekend. This year's lineup is headlined by Griz, Excision, Illenium and Kaskade. General admission passes and single-day tickets are still on sale.

Sippin' Safari

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Sept. 17

The long-anticipated signature event has arrived! The event offers more than 50 selections of wine you can enjoy while watching exhibits. Tickets are $65 for Zoo Atlanta members and $70 for non-members.

Roswell Arts Festival

Historic Town Square; 610 Atlanta Street, Roswell

Sept. 17-18

Artists will have their work on display. It's free to attend and enjoy the live entertainment.

Cobb Foodie Week

Multiple locations

Sept. 10-17

Local Cobb County restaurants will feature "meal deals." Click here to find participating restaurants.

Movies in the Park

Perkerson Park; 700 Deckner Avenue SW, Atlanta | Movie: The Incredible 2 (PG)

Sept. 16

Enjoy movies under the stars at parks across the city with your family and friends.

Batman Day 2022

Cinemark Tinseltown 17 and XD; 134 Pavilion Parkway, Fayetteville

Sept. 17

It's Batman Day! Click here to check out the list of classic Batman films you can watch all day at the Cinemark in Fayetteville with just one ticket.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

Wednesday - Sunday through Sept. 30

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults. Time slots are in 30-minute increments.

Guitars & Grapes

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville

Aug. 12 - Nov. 25

The weekly Friday music series continues through November.

Look at the live music schedule or book a stay at the resort.

Avalon Nights Live

Avalon Plaza; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 12-Oct. 21

Unwind to some live music at the north-metro shopping center's Plaza each Friday through October.

Click for more info.

SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond

Illuminarium Atlanta; 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

Through Oct. 31

Get ready to get transported into the galaxy through an ‘out-of-this-world’ immersive experience.

Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.

Click here for more information on this event