Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 16 - Nov. 20

Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles.

Help us spread a little holiday cheer with several of these outings that will get you in the spirit, plus what do you get when you mix trapeze with a stage filled with water? Dive into the water circus at Cirque Italia to find out. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.

Wild Encounter

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18-21, 25-28

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 18-21, 25-28

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. Nov. 18-21, 25-26, 28

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Center for Puppetry Arts; 1404 Spring Street NW, Atlanta

Nov. 16 - Dec. 31

If you loved the 1964 stop-motion version of Rudolph, you'll be a fan of this live-action puppet show. The red-nosed reindeer and friends are learning a lesson in self-esteem and holiday cheer in a show perfect for the kids and the kids-at-heart. Snag a ticket to the holiday classic here.

Holiday Celebration

The Bowl at Sugar Hill; 5039 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill

Nov. 16 - Feb. 19

Welcome winter with a slew of holiday fun. We're talking about ice skating, free photos with Santa, carriage rides, even a holiday market. General admission tickets start at $13 for children under 8.

Santa's Secret 'Stache

Avalon; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Nov. 16 - Dec. 31

Santa isn't the only one craving cookies and little milk around here. This festive pop-up shop offers cocktails and delicious desserts themed for the season. Doors are open every day until 11 p.m. After 7 p.m. only patrons 21 and up are allowed. See more information here.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Nov. 16 - Jan. 14

Get ready for a magical night filled with gorgeous sights. Tis the season for "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights". This year's experience includes the new "Glowing Grove along the Flower Walk". You can find more information and the rates here.

World of Illumination Reindeer Road

Six Flags White Water; 250 Cobb Parkway N, Marietta

Nov. 16 - Jan. 1

Imagine a sledding winter wonderland, because that's exactly what organizers say you can expect. Visit the largest animated toy shop in the world at Santa's Workshop. They say you might even catch Old Saint Nick and his miniature helpers making your gift. This event is open until January.

Stranger Things: The Experience

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street, Atlanta

4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Wednesday - Friday Nov. 16 - 23

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 - 20

If you love the 80s and fighting demogorgons, this is the outing for you. Take a trip to the Upside Down in a new immersive Stranger Things experience at the Pullman Yards. This event is decked out in nostalgia and creepy terrors. You can hit the Palace Arcade, or try a unique cocktail at the bar. You might even spot Vecna … The waitlist to reserve your spot is now open.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Nov. 16-20, 23-30

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Topgolf Live at Truist Park

Nov. 17 - 20

Truist Park; 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta

If you like Topgolf, you might love this. The interactive game is coming to Truist Park for four days. Try to hit a hole in one on the famous field. Prices start at $70 per person for 6 people.

Cirque Italia Water Circus: Gold Unit

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17 - 19

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20

Have you ever seen a "water" circus? Now could be your chance. Gather the kids and check out Cirque Italia where performers wow the crowds over a stage filled with 35,000 gallons of real water! Seats are available for $10.

Sunset Mountain Hike

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Nov. 19

Let the hustle and bustle of the week roll off your back like water with this relaxing 1.75-mile sunset mountain hike. Don't forget your flashlight, bug spray, hiking boots and plenty of water. All you have to do is call the Nature Center at 770-389-7801 to register.

Holiday Ride-on Train

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 19 - Dec. 18, 24, 31, Jan. 7-8

All aboard! Book your seat on the Botanical Express. On select Saturdays and Sundays, the train will take you and your little ones for an adventure around the Great Lawn. Tickets are $5 per passenger.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

University Baptist Church Parking Lot; 1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Brookhaven

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Nov. 19

If you love a good farmers market just as much as we do, maybe you should stop by this one in Brookhaven. Local and regional vendors will be set up selling pastries, pet treats, fruits and veggies and so much more until noon. Make sure you get there early so you can have first pick on all the goods.

Guitars & Grapes

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville

Through Nov. 25

The weekly Friday music series continues through November.

Look at the live music schedule or book a stay at the resort.