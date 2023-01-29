Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

article

Welcome to February! We're bringing in Black History Month, American Heart Month and the month known for bringing loved birds together with a bang. How many secret hearts can you find scattered around this park? How would you like to a special guest at an incredible musical performance for free? Find out how you can do all of that and more with our list of exciting activities this week.

Basic Archery

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Jan. 30

Awaken your inner Robin Hood with an hour-long archery class. You don't even need equipment, everything will be provided for you. Close-toed shoes are required and organizer recommend arriving 15 minutes early.

Find out more information here.

Hearts Scavenger Hunt

Chattahoochee Bend State Park; 425 Bobwhite Way, Newnan

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Feb. 1

Cupid isn't the only one looking for hearts this month! You're invited to the Chattahoochee Bend State Park. If you find all 14 hidden hearts around the park, not only will you win the scavenger hunt, but you will also win a cool prize. It's only $2 per person to participate. Find more information here.

Mommy and Me Nature Program

Elachee Nature Science Center; 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Feb. 1

Momma bear and her cubs are welcome to the Elachee Nature Science Center's Discovery Room for a self-guided program on birds and birding. This activity is recommended for children ages 18-months to 4 years old. All of your kiddos can play free with a $10 adult admission ticket.

Homeschool at Panola: Winter Birds in Power Flight

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Feb. 2

Calling all homeschoolers! Panola Mountain State Park's rangers are inviting students with an affinity for nature on a hike to learn about winter birds and the conservation work the park is doing with its partners to restore a native grassland. All you need to bring is a pair of binoculars, water and warm clothes for the weather. Pre-registration is required. Click here for more information.

Homeschool in The Park: Arts & Crafts

F.D. Roosevelt State Park; 2970 Georgia Highway 190, Pine Mountain

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Feb. 2

Here's another activity geared toward homeschoolers. If arts and crafts and more your child's speed, consider spending the morning at Pine Mountain. Students of all ages are invited to make nature-themed projects. Don't forget to follow the pre-registration instructions here to secure your spot.

Booth Museum First Free Thursday (Free Admission)

Booth Western Art Museum; 501 Museum Drive, Cartersville

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Feb. 2

On every first Thursday of the month, the Booth Western Art Museum is open at no cost to you! It's all a part of a bigger effort to make sure art is accessible to all. Just make sure to get there between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to take advantage of the offer. Read up on the museum here.

Brass Quintet Concert

Nix Fine Arts Center; 238 Georgia Circle, Dahlonega

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Feb. 2

Did someone say ‘free concert’? Enjoy a complimentary performance from the U.S. Army and the Benning Brass Quintet at the Nix Fine Arts Center this month. Organizers from the University of North Georgia say to call 706-864-1423 with any questions about the logistics of the concert.

Discovery Saturday

Elachee Nature Science Center; 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Feb. 4

Spend your Saturday becoming one with nature at the Elachee Nature Science Center. You can enjoy a live animal exhibit after a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee Teaching Naturalist. More details on the event can be found here.

Full Moon Night Hike

F.D. Roosevelt State Park; 2970 Georgia Highway 190, Pine Mountain

6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Feb. 4

If you're looking for a smooth hike under the beautiful moonlight, pack a flashlight and join a park ranger for this moderate, 3.4-mile long loop. You have to pre-register to join the hike.

Guided Mountain Hike

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Feb. 4 & 25

Leave the hustle and bustle of the city with guided 3-mile mountain hike in Stockbridge. Bring sturdy shoes, water and an open mind for this strenuous, but rewarding activity. All you have to do is call the Nature Center at 770-389-7801 to register.

World of Coca-Cola Friends and Family Four-Pack

World of Coca-Cola; 121 Baker Street NW, Atlanta

Feb. 1 - 12

We hear you're not a real Atlantan until you tour the famous World of Coca-Cola at least once. So get the family together and take advantage of a discount for four patrons to enjoy over 200 Coca-Cola products from around the world and learn the history of the company. It could be an early Valentine's Day outing or a fun way to stay inside during those rainy days. Pick up your discounted tickets here.

Sister Act: The Musical

The Legacy Theatre; 1175 Senoia Road, Tyrone

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until Feb. 25

2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Feb. 26

If you loved Whoopi Goldberg and the cast in the hit Sister Act franchise from the early 90s, wait until you see the show re-imagined as a musical comedy. Sister Act: The Musical is here in Georgia and some of the original music from the movie will be performed at the Legacy Theatre. We hear this show was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Get your tickets here.

Holiday Celebration

The Bowl at Sugar Hill; 5039 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill

Open until Feb. 19

Welcome winter with a slew of holiday fun. We're talking about ice skating, free photos with Santa, carriage rides, even a holiday market. General admission tickets start at $13 for children under 8.

Ice Days in Olde Town Conyers

Olde Town Pavilion; 949 S. Main Street NE, Conyers

Open until Feb. 12

Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave--There's nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.

Ice Skating Rink at the Rail Park

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Fridays

Ice skating is available on a first-come, first-served basis at $15 per adult and $12 for children ages 15 and under. The cost includes rental skates. When the weather warms back up for good, the rink will host roller skating.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Any time, every day until May 1

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Wild Encounters

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.