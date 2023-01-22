Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 23 – Jan. 29

article

Are we really in the last full week of January already? Time flies when you're having fun. So, let's have some more--starting with your favorite singing nuns who can put on a show like you have never seen one before. We can take you from Tyrone all the way to Gainesville with our list of exciting activities this week.

Homeschool Day: Sewing, Spinning & Weaving

Northeast Georgia History Center; 322 Academy Street NE, Gainesville

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Jan. 26

Homeschool families are invited for this history center's first Homeschool Day of 2023. Students can learn about how clothing was made in the 18th and early 19th centuries in a series of interactive lessons. Oh, and don't let us forget there is a scavenger hunt scheduled. Winners will bring home a special prize. College students are welcome, too. You can purchase tickets here.

Lunar New Year Festival

Stone Mountain Park; 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Jan. 27-29

Enjoy Stone Mountain Park's first-ever Lunar New Year Festival. Organizers say there weill be crafts, storytelling, puppetry, a parade, and so much more. Celebrate the beginning of the Chinese calendar with an assortment of cultural events for a prosperous new year. You can purchase tickets here.

Sister Act: The Musical

The Legacy Theatre; 1175 Senoia Road, Tyrone

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Jan. 27-29

If you loved Whoopi Goldberg and the cast in the hit Sister Act franchise from the early 90s, wait until you see the show re-imagined as a musical comedy. Sister Act: The Musical is here in Georgia and some of the original music from the movie will be performed at the Legacy Theatre. We hear this show was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Get your tickets here.

Saturday Explorations at Elachee

Elachee Nature Science Center; 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Jan. 28

Spend your Saturday becoming one with nature at the Elachee Nature Science Center. You could start with checking out a number of the exhibits they have on site. Then, plan to either tour the live animal exhibit after a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee Teaching Naturalist, or enjoy an outdoor sound bath with an extra $30. We hear healthcare workers get a special discount.

Guided Mountain Hike

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Jan. 28

Leave the hustle and bustle of the city with guided 3-mile mountain hike in Stockbridge. Bring sturdy shoes, water and an open mind for this strenuous, but rewarding activity. All you have to do is call the Nature Center at 770-389-7801 to register.

Basic Archery

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28-30

Awaken your inner Robin Hood with an hour-long archery class. You don't even need equipment, everything will be provided for you. Close-toed shoes are required and organizer recommend arriving 15 minutes early.

Find out more information here.

Holiday Celebration

The Bowl at Sugar Hill; 5039 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill

Open until Feb. 19

Welcome winter with a slew of holiday fun. We're talking about ice skating, free photos with Santa, carriage rides, even a holiday market. General admission tickets start at $13 for children under 8.

Ice Days in Olde Town Conyers

Olde Town Pavilion; 949 S. Main Street NE, Conyers

Open until Feb. 12

Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave--There's nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.

Ice Skating Rink at the Rail Park

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Fridays

Ice skating is available on a first-come, first-served basis at $15 per adult and $12 for children ages 15 and under. The cost includes rental skates. When the weather warms back up for good, the rink will host roller skating.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Any time, every day until May 1

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Wild Encounters

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.