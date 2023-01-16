Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 16 – Jan. 22

article

We can start you off with a dynamic Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Day and end the week with wine and a refreshing hike to help you start the next week on a positive note.

Ice Skating Rink at the Rail Park

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Fridays

Ice skating is available on a first-come, first-served basis at $15 per adult and $12 for children ages 15 and under. The cost includes rental skates. When the weather warms back up for good, the rink will host roller skating.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Any time, every day until May 1

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Lunar New Year Festival

Stone Mountain Park; 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Jan. 20-22

Enjoy Stone Mountain Park's first-ever Lunar New Year Festival. Organizers say there weill be crafts, storytelling, puppetry, a parade, and so much more. Celebrate the beginning of the Chinese calendar with an assortment of cultural events for a prosperous new year. You can purchase tickets here.

Wild Encounters

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.

Holiday Celebration

The Bowl at Sugar Hill; 5039 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill

Jan. 9 - Feb. 19

Welcome winter with a slew of holiday fun. We're talking about ice skating, free photos with Santa, carriage rides, even a holiday market. General admission tickets start at $13 for children under 8.

Ice Days in Olde Town Conyers

Olde Town Pavilion; 949 S. Main Street NE, Conyers

Jan. 9 - Feb. 12

Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave--There's nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Atlanta History Center; 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Jan. 16

The Atlanta History Center is putting on a day full of programs, simulations and activities to teach you about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Organizers say there will be civil rights trivia, choir performances and more. Throughout the day, you can explore the exhibitions in the center for free. A sensory space and nursing room are available.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service

Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church; 101 Jackson Street, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 12 a.m. Jan. 16

While this event is free, seats are limited. Spend Dr. King's Day in the very church he once served as pastor.

Celebrate the Legacy of Dr. King at The Center

National Center for Civil and Human Rights; 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard NW, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Jan. 16

For $16, there are numerous activities and programs available to help you honor the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The whole family can come enjoy dance performances, story time, games and giveaways. Everything is included with your ticket.

Basic Archery

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16

Awaken your inner Robin Hood with an hour-long archery class. You don't even need equipment, everything will be provided for you. Close-toed shoes are required and organizer recommend arriving 15 minutes early.

Atlanta Winter Wine Festival

City Winery at Ponce City Market; 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 4 p.m., 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Jan. 21

Experience over 50 different types of wines, beers and White Claws with a group of friends, or your loved ones. Food will be available for sale. Purchase your tickets in advance for $5 off.

Saturday Explorations at Elachee

Elachee Nature Science Center; 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Jan. 21

Spend your Saturday becoming one with nature at the Elachee Nature Science Center. You could start with checking out a number of the exhibits they have on site. Then, plan to either tour the live animal exhibit after a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee Teaching Naturalist, or enjoy an outdoor sound bath with an extra $30. We hear healthcare workers get a special discount.

Friends of Panola Mountain Extended Hike

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 21

Leave the hustle and bustle of the city with guided 5-mile mountain hike in Stockbridge. Bring sturdy shoes, water, a lunch and an open mind for this strenuous, but rewarding activity. All you have to do is call the Nature Center at 770-389-7801 to register.