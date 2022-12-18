Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 19 – Dec. 25

article

It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events, and plenty of regular events, perfectly planned for the family and singles.

Whether you feel like rockin' around 40 brilliantly designed Christmas trees in Union County, slicing up Georgia's oldest running ice rink in Conyers, or exploring up-and-coming music artists in an exclusive concert, we'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.

Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta.

TIDAL Live Concert

Vinyl at Center Stage; 1374 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta

7:30 p.m. - 10: 30 p.m. Dec. 19

Be ahead of the curve and catch some of Georgia's hottest emerging artists in a TIDAL RISING live performance in Atlanta. Support local artists and be the first to experience brand new, fresh music before any of your friends or family. You must be 18-years-old or older to attend the concert. Click here to register.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Any time, every day until May 1

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Self-Guided Candy Cane Trail

Hard Labor Creek State Park; 5 Hard Labor Creek Road, Rutledge

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dec. 19 - 24

A family that hikes together, stays together--or, so we've heard! You'll start the self-guided tour at the park office to pick up a trek card, and make it through nature on the Brantley trail. When you're finished, take your card back to the office for a special, sweet treat. This half-mile trail is recommended for ages six and up. You can find more information, including the parking fee, here.

Wild Encounter

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19, 23-26

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Dec. 19, 23-26

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. Dec. 19, 23-26

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.

Tour of Trees

Union County Community Center; 129 Union County Rec Road, Blairsville

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 19 - Dec. 31

Tour 40 different beautifully decorated trees and wreathes at the Union County Community Center. Check out the community calendar for a plethora of exciting holiday-themed events lasting all December long.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Atlanta Ballet Presents The Nutcracker

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre; 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

Dec. 19 - Dec. 26

Based on the original book by E.T.A. Hoffman, we hear this special performance of The Nutcracker is a must-see during the holidays. This particular production features state-of-the-art technology, sets and costumes to transport you into an immersive fantasy world filled with visions of sugar plum fairies. Tickets can be bought here.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Center for Puppetry Arts; 1404 Spring Street NW, Atlanta

Dec. 19 - Dec. 31

If you loved the 1964 stop-motion version of Rudolph, you'll be a fan of this live-action puppet show. The red-nosed reindeer and friends are learning a lesson in self-esteem and holiday cheer in a show perfect for the kids and the kids-at-heart. Snag a ticket to the holiday classic here.

Holiday in the Park

Six Flags Over Georgia; 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell

Dec. 19 - Jan. 1

What better than Six Flags? Maybe SIx Flags during the holidays. The park has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Step foot inside the festive park and try to conquer all the rides. Tickets can be purchased here.

Holiday Celebration

The Bowl at Sugar Hill; 5039 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill

Dec. 19 - Feb. 19

Welcome winter with a slew of holiday fun. We're talking about ice skating, free photos with Santa, carriage rides, even a holiday market. General admission tickets start at $13 for children under 8.

Atlanta Christkindl Market

Buckhead Village District; 290 East Paces Ferry Road NE / 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

Dec. 19 - Dec. 24

Welcome to Atlanta's first and largest winter holiday festival. Get the family in the spirit with authentic holiday-themed German food, drinks and goods and ‘unique’ festivities. Best of all: Admission is free!

Lights of LIFE

Life University; 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta

Dec. 19 - Dec. 31

Since 1989, Lights of LIFE has been bringing cheer and bright lights to our city, rain or shine. Pull up by yourself or with a group for a 1.5-mile drive through seasonal entertainment. Buses are $20, cars are $10. Organizers said their famed pony and train rides and petting zoo will return.

Santa's Secret 'Stache

Avalon; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Dec. 19 - Dec. 31

Santa isn't the only one craving cookies and a little milk around here. This festive pop-up shop offers cocktails and delicious desserts themed for the season. Doors are open every day until 11 p.m. After 7 p.m. only patrons 21 and up are allowed. See more information here.

Dahlonega's Old Fashioned Christmas

Gold City Corral & Carriage Co.; 49 Forrest Hills Road, Dahlonega

Monday - Thursday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 19-29

Friday - Saturday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dec. 23-31

Sunday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Dec. 25 - Jan. 1

You don't need to lose your glass slipper to ride in this horse and carriage. If you're up for a little drive, the Dahlonega Carriage & Horse Rides are giving tours around the historic district from now until the end of the year. All rides are given on a first-come first-served basis. Check out the list of holiday events here to plan out your perfect day.

Shine Light Show

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dec. 19 - Jan. 1

Coolray Field; 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville

This timed and ticketed experience is completely interactive once you tune into their designated radio station and experience the show with catered sounds of the season. You can purchase tickets by the weekday or weekend here.

Avalon on Ice

Avalon; 300 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

Dec. 19 - Jan. 14

Lace up your skates and hit those figure eights. The ice rink at Avalon is officially open. Times vary by day, so check out the schedule ahead of time here.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dec. 19 - Jan. 14

Get ready for a magical night filled with gorgeous sights. Tis the season for "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights". This year's experience includes the new "Glowing Grove along the Flower Walk". You can find more information and the rates here.

World of Illumination Reindeer Road

Six Flags White Water; 250 Cobb Parkway N, Marietta

Dec. 19 - Jan. 1

Imagine a sledding winter wonderland, because that's exactly what organizers say you can expect. Visit the largest animated toy shop in the world at Santa's Workshop. They say you might even catch Old Saint Nick and his miniature helpers making your gift. This event is open until January.

No School Nature Day

Elachee Nature Science Center; 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Dec. 20

No school? No problem! Bring the kids to the Elachee's STARLAB indoor planetarium to get a view of the constellations and the solar system through the nighttime Georgia sky. They'll learn all sorts of interesting facts about the world around them. Register here.

Make Your Own Blow Gun Dart

Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site; 813 Indian Mounds Road SE, Cartersville

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Dec. 22

Native American children were often given blow guns to learn how to hunt in the wild. For an hour, you can learn how to make your own. Admission starts at just $2, call ahead at 770-387-3747 to book your session.

Holiday Ride-on Train

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 24, 31, Jan. 7-8

All aboard! Book your seat on the Botanical Express. On select Saturdays and Sundays, the train will take you and your little ones for an adventure around the Great Lawn. Tickets are $5 per passenger.

Ice Days in Olde Town Conyers

Olde Town Pavilion; 949 S. Main Street NE, Conyers

Dec. 19 - Feb. 12

Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave--There's nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.