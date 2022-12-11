Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 12 - Dec. 18

article

It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events perfectly planned for the family, or singles.

He was a bully on the court, but we hear he's a sweetheart in real life. You and your little one can meet Shaquille O'Neal at a holiday party in the city. If sports aren't your speed, make room after dinner to dig into Santa's Secret (and totally sweet!) 'Stache in Alpharetta. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.

Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta. Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

Wild Encounter

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12, 16-18

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Dec. 12, 16-18

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. Dec. 12, 16-18

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Dec. 14-18

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Celebrate the Holiday Season at The Avenue Peachtree City

The Avenue Peachtree City; 289 City Circle, Suite 1050, Peachtree City

Dec. 12 - Dec. 17

Enjoy all things holiday-themed at the mall. How about a selfie with an ‘elfie’? Or a special Christmas Concert with Gracepoint Church? Every Monday, Saturday and Sunday there's something new to look forward to, and every event is free to attend. Check their holiday schedule out here.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Center for Puppetry Arts; 1404 Spring Street NW, Atlanta

Dec. 12 - Dec. 31

If you loved the 1964 stop-motion version of Rudolph, you'll be a fan of this live-action puppet show. The red-nosed reindeer and friends are learning a lesson in self-esteem and holiday cheer in a show perfect for the kids and the kids-at-heart. Snag a ticket to the holiday classic here.

Holiday Celebration

The Bowl at Sugar Hill; 5039 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill

Dec. 12 - Feb. 19

Welcome winter with a slew of holiday fun. We're talking about ice skating, free photos with Santa, carriage rides, even a holiday market. General admission tickets start at $13 for children under 8.

Atlanta Christkindl Market

Buckhead Village District; 290 East Paces Ferry Road NE / 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

Dec. 12 - Dec. 24

Welcome to Atlanta's first and largest winter holiday festival. Get the family in the spirit with authentic holiday-themed German food, drinks and goods and ‘unique’ festivities. Best of all: Admission is free!

Lights of LIFE

Life University; 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta

Dec. 12 - Dec. 31

Since 1989, Lights of LIFE has been bringing cheer and bright lights to our city, rain or shine. Pull up by yourself or with a group for a 1.5-mile drive through seasonal entertainment. Buses are $20, cars are $10. Organizers said their famed pony and train rides and petting zoo will return.

Santa's Secret 'Stache

Avalon; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Dec. 12 - Dec. 31

Santa isn't the only one craving cookies and a little milk around here. This festive pop-up shop offers cocktails and delicious desserts themed for the season. Doors are open every day until 11 p.m. After 7 p.m. only patrons 21 and up are allowed. See more information here.

Dahlonega's Old Fashioned Christmas

Gold City Corral & Carriage Co.; 49 Forrest Hills Road, Dahlonega

Monday - Thursday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 12-29

Friday - Saturday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dec. 15-31

Sunday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Dec. 18 - Jan. 1

You don't need to lose your glass slipper to ride in this horse and carriage. If you're up for a little drive, the Dahlonega Carriage & Horse Rides are giving tours around the historic district from now until the end of the year. All rides are given on a first-come first-served basis. Check out the list of holiday events here to plan out your perfect day.

Shine Light Show

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dec. 12 - Jan. 1

Coolray Field; 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville

This timed and ticketed experience is completely interactive once you tune into their designated radio station and experience the show with catered sounds of the season. You can purchase tickets by the weekday or weekend here.

Shaq-A-Claus

3:30 p.m. Dec. 14

The Shaquille O'Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County; 166 Holly Smith Drive, McDonough

For the first time ever, Shaquille O'Neal said he's hosting a ‘Shaq-A-Claus’ holiday event at the Shaquille O'Neal Boys & Girls Club in McDonough. The retired baller is expected to hand out hundreds of gifts to local school children starting at 3:30 p.m.

Season of Celebration

Village Green in Downtown Alpharetta; 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 16

Pack a blanket (or a couple!) and snuggle in for a holiday movie on the Town Green. We hear there will be hot chocolate, too. Did we mention this event was free for all?

Avalon on Ice

Avalon; 300 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

Dec. 18 - Jan. 14

Lace up your skates and hit those figure eights. The ice rink at Avalon is officially open. Times vary by day, so check out the schedule ahead of time here.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dec. 18 - Jan. 14

Get ready for a magical night filled with gorgeous sights. Tis the season for "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights". This year's experience includes the new "Glowing Grove along the Flower Walk". You can find more information and the rates here.

World of Illumination Reindeer Road

Six Flags White Water; 250 Cobb Parkway N, Marietta

Dec. 12 - Jan. 1

Imagine a sledding winter wonderland, because that's exactly what organizers say you can expect. Visit the largest animated toy shop in the world at Santa's Workshop. They say you might even catch Old Saint Nick and his miniature helpers making your gift. This event is open until January.

Holiday Ride-on Train

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 12 - Dec. 18, 24, 31, Jan. 7-8

All aboard! Book your seat on the Botanical Express. On select Saturdays and Sundays, the train will take you and your little ones for an adventure around the Great Lawn. Tickets are $5 per passenger.