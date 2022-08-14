Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21

Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?

Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

Though Sept. 5

Walk through this jungle inhabited by pre-historic creatures.

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

Adams Park; Kennesaw

Aug. 19-20

Teams compete in a variate of BBQ competitions.

Admission and the entertainment are free!

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

Piedmont Park; Atlanta

Aug. 20-21

The two-day outdoor event features work from painters, photographers, sculptors and artist in many media.

Metro Montage XXII

Marietta Cobb Museum of Art; 30 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta

July 9 - Sept. 4

The 22nd annual juried exhibition features more than 900 submissions.

You can purchase tickets at the museum for $8.

Waking Wonderland

Illuminarium Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

July 26 - Aug. 31

Step into the interactive adventure inspired by Lewis Carrol's Wonderland.

Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.

‘Pieces of Me II’ residency, by Jennifer J. Danner

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association; 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge

July 2 - Sept. 17

The north Georgia art center is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Artist Jennifer J. Danner's "Pieces of Me II" exhibit continues.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

Pullman Yards

Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 10 - Sept. 11

The regal world of Netflix's hit show "Bridgerton" comes to Atlanta's industrial Pullman Yards.

Tickets are limited, selling fast and start at $110 for one standard ticket.

Guitars & Grapes

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville

Aug. 12 - Nov. 25

The weekly Friday music series continues through November.

Avalon Nights Live

Avalon Plaza; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 12-Oct. 21

Unwind to some live music at the north-metro shopping center's Plaza each Friday through October.

SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond

Illuminarium Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

Through Oct. 31

This journey through our galaxy shows you all the captivating wonders of outer space.

Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.

