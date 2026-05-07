Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 8-10, 2026

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Looking for something to do around metro Atlanta this weekend? From street festivals and live entertainment to family-friendly events and outdoor fun, here are some of the top happenings across the area.

Mother's Day

Mother’s Day at the College Football Hall of Fame

May 10

College Football Hall of Fame

Mothers receive free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during this Mother’s Day celebration featuring complimentary mimosas, fresh flowers for the first 50 moms and access to interactive exhibits and the 45-yard indoor playing field.

Mother’s Day at Zoo Atlanta

May 10

Zoo Atlanta

Mothers receive free admission with the purchase of a same-day general admission ticket during this Mother’s Day celebration featuring live music, crafts, themed photo ops, animal encounters and a birthday celebration for Madu the Sumatran orangutan.

🎡 Festivals & Food

Springfest at Round Trip Brewing Co.

May 9

Round Trip Brewing Co.

Celebrate spring with German-inspired beers, food and outdoor fun at Springfest. The event features craft activities, patio vibes and live music in the evening at the East Cobb location.

Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

May 8–9

Logan Farm Park – Acworth

A popular Mother’s Day weekend tradition featuring competitive BBQ cook teams, live music, tasting events and family-friendly fun, all supporting local and global charities.

Sweet Auburn Springfest

May 9–10

Sweet Auburn District – Downtown Atlanta

This iconic street festival celebrates the culture and history of the Sweet Auburn district with live music, local art, food vendors and family-friendly entertainment.

M2R TrailFest

May 9

Downtown Marietta

This public arts festival showcases new art installations along the Mountain to River Trail and in nearby parks, featuring everything from large-scale murals to interactive Art Drops throughout the day.

No Words ATL5P Fest

May 9

Little 5 Points, Atlanta

This free, all-instrumental music festival features live bands, DJs, dancers and a New Orleans-style parade, showcasing Atlanta’s diverse music scene from 2 to 11 p.m.

Lake Hartwell Festival

May 9

149 Hartwell Marina Road, Hartwell

A full-day lakeside festival featuring live music from multiple bands, local vendors, food and community fun along the shores of Lake Hartwell.

Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival

May 9–10

Chastain Park, Atlanta

A free outdoor arts festival featuring more than 175 artists, live music, food trucks, a children’s area and interactive art activities in one of Atlanta’s most popular parks.

Dunwoody Art Festival

May 9–10

Dunwoody Village Parkway – Dunwoody

A colorful outdoor arts festival featuring artists from around the country, a lively food court, live entertainment and a Kidz Zone with family-friendly activities during Mother’s Day weekend.

Mother’s Day Powwow & Native American Festival

May 9-10

Boling Park, Canton

A long-running cultural gathering featuring Native dance performances, artisan crafts, traditional cuisine and educational demonstrations celebrating Native American heritage and community.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Dil Chahta Hai live at the Fox Theatre

May 8

Atlanta

This live concert features the acclaimed trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy performing iconic songs from Hindi films, blending Indian classical music with rock and jazz at the historic Fox Theatre.

Apocalyptica

May 8

Buckhead Theatre

Finnish symphonic metal group Apocalyptica performs its cello-driven rock show in Buckhead.

Bahamas

May 8

Terminal West

Canadian indie folk artist Bahamas performs at 8 p.m. with opening act Sister Ray during an all-ages concert presented by Zero Mile Presents.

Riley Green

May 8

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Country music star Riley Green performs live in Alpharetta during a concert presented by Live Nation at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

moe. Born to Fly Tour

May 9

The Eastern

Jam band moe. brings its "Born to Fly Tour" to Reynoldstown for an all-ages concert at 8 p.m., with a portion of ticket sales benefiting the mental health nonprofit Eddie’s Hugs.

Cradle of Filth

May 9

The Masquerade

Metal band Cradle of Filth headlines an all-ages concert at Heaven at The Masquerade with Suffocation, Ghost Bath and Cultus Black.

Alison Kraus and Union Station with Jerry Douglas

May 9

Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta

Alison Kraus and Union with Jerry Davis are bringing their Arcadia Tour to the amphitheater at Chastain Park.

Built to Spill

May 9

Variety Playhouse

Indie rock band Built to Spill performs at 8 p.m. with opening act The Hypos during an all-ages concert presented by Zero Mile Presents.

Boy Band Review

May 9

United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park, Kennesaw

This live tribute concert celebrates popular boy band hits from the 1990s and early 2000s with a full band and throwback performances.

Chris Janson Live at Wild Adventures

May 9

Wild Adventures Theme Park, Valdosta

Country artist Chris Janson performs as part of the Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series, included with park admission, with optional concert seating available.

Third Day

May 10

Gas South District, Duluth

Christian rock band Third Day performs live in Duluth for an evening of worship music and fan-favorite hits.

🎭 Theater & Arts

Paint your pet at Muse Paintbar

May 8

Atlanta

Guests can create a custom portrait of their pet using a pre-submitted photo and guided instruction, making it an interactive and personalized experience during National Pet Week.

Friday night art market

May 8

StillFire Brewing, Suwanee

This Friday night market features local artists, live music, food vendors and craft beer during an evening event hosted with Sudnat Studios.

All the Fixins: Artists From the South

Opening May 8

Reeves House at Woodstock Arts

This annual Southern art exhibition features works from artists across the South, with pieces selected by Whitespace Gallery owner Susan Bridges and cash prizes awarded by judges and visitors through a People’s Choice vote.

Fernbank After Dark: Buzzed on Bugs

May 8

Fernbank Museum

This adults-only after-hours event features cocktails, science exhibits and themed programming focused on insects, along with access to WildWoods and the "Flight of Butterflies" exhibition.

"Frida" ballet

May 8-10

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

This East Coast premiere by Atlanta Ballet brings the life of Frida Kahlo to the stage through a full-length production featuring live music, vibrant design and powerful storytelling.

Wine & Art Crawl Market

May 9

Wine & Art Crawl Market

This free community art crawl runs from noon to 7 p.m. across multiple Avondale Estates breweries and venues, featuring local artisans, live music, food, games and craft beer at spots including Wild Heaven Beer, The Lost Druid, My Parents’ Basement and Little Cottage Brewery.

Italiani Veri

May 9

Synchronicity Theatre, Atlanta

This one-woman show by Arianna blends live music, comedy and storytelling with multimedia visuals, offering an immersive and energetic celebration of Italian culture.

Second Sunday at the High Museum

May 10

High Museum of Art

The High Museum of Art offers free admission on the second Sunday of the month, along with family-friendly programming and activities from 1 to 4 p.m.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

Power to Inspire Gala

May 7

National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Atlanta

This annual fundraising gala honors Billye Suber Aaron and former Gov. Roy Barnes, featuring a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., dinner and program at 7 p.m., and an after-party, with tickets starting at $1,000.

Georgia Mineral Society show

May 8-10

Cobb County Civic Center

This free three-day event features minerals, gems and unique gifts along with door prizes, silent auctions, demonstrations and a magic show for kids.

Sandy Springs Lantern Parade

May 9

Morgan Falls Road, Sandy Springs

This free community event features a glowing lantern parade along the Chattahoochee River, with a pre-parade party at 6 p.m. and the parade stepping off at 8:30 p.m., inviting participants to carry their own handmade creations.

Public Train Ride Day at Conyers & Hightower Trail Railroad

May 9

Conyers

North Georgia Live Steamers hosts an afternoon of miniature train rides open to the public, with multiple train types running throughout the day on the Conyers & Hightower Trail Railroad. Rides are $2 per person, cash only, and guests must be at least 18 months old.

Night scorpion hike at Red Top Mountain

May 10

Red Top Mountain State Park

Visitors can explore the trails after dark during this guided nighttime hike featuring black light scorpion spotting and wildlife sounds along an easy-to-moderate one-mile trail.

CCS LEGO Mini Con

May 10

Charlie's Collectible Show

This free family-friendly LEGO fan convention features build competitions, races, gaming stations, cosplay, vendor booths and hands-on activities, including a Mother’s Day LEGO flower workshop and appearances by award-winning LEGO artist Nick Atkinson.

UniverSoul Circus

Through June 14

Old Turner Field – Downtown Atlanta

A high-energy circus experience featuring jaw-dropping acrobatics, colorful costumes and family-friendly entertainment under the big top.

🚗Car & Jeep stuff

Coffee & Chrome Car Show

Second Saturdays

Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park

A free monthly car and motorcycle show featuring classic and rare vehicles, with complimentary coffee and breakfast available while supplies last. The event is open to all ages, with raffles for participants and rotating displays each month.

Cruise-In with Purpose car show

May 8

Pitts Park

This community cruise-in honoring veterans features classic cars, live bluegrass music from Blackwell Tradition II, food, raffle prizes and a cake auction, with proceeds benefiting the local Disabled Veterans Fund.

Cherokee County 911 Foundation car show

May 9

First Baptist Woodstock

This family-friendly fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. features classic cars, food vendors, local businesses and a "Best Mom Car" contest, with proceeds benefiting the Cherokee County 911 Foundation.

🏀Sports

Savannah Bananas at Truist Park

May 8–10

Truist Park

The Banana Ball World Tour brings a high-energy, show-style version of baseball to Atlanta, featuring fast-paced action, entertainment and fan interaction unlike a traditional game.

Atlanta United FC vs. LA Galaxy

May 9

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United FC returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a home match this weekend, with tickets available through Ticketmaster and stadium clear bag policies in effect for entry.

📅Coming Up

Patio Launch Spring Floral Workshop

May 10

Moss & Clay

A hands-on floral workshop where guests create a bouquet to take home, with materials provided and two craft cocktails included. Tickets are $120.

Las Alucines

May 12

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

This high-energy live show blends comedy, music and over-the-top humor, as the popular Latin American duo brings their irreverent style and nonstop laughs to the stage.

Brit Floyd

May 13

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

This immersive concert experience celebrates Pink Floyd’s iconic albums The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, delivering a visually stunning show that recreates the band’s legendary sound and spectacle.

Archspire: Long Roads Big Loads Tour

May 13

The Masquerade - Heaven

Technical death metal band Archspire headlines a multi-band show with Undeath, Crown Magnetar, and Mutilation Barbecue, featuring high-speed, precision-driven performances.

Archspire live at The Masquerade

May 13

The Masquerade-Heaven, Atlanta

This high-energy metal show features Archspire on their "Long Roads Big Loads" tour, joined by Undeath, Crown Magnetar and Mutilation Barbecue, delivering a night of fast-paced, technical death metal.

Taste of Alpharetta

May 14

Downtown Alpharetta

A massive food festival featuring more than 60 local restaurants, tasting tents, cooking demos and family fun, offering everything from global cuisine to sweet treats in a lively downtown setting.

Senoia Alive After Five

May 15

Downtown Senoia

This Race Day-themed evening celebration features arts and crafts, kids’ activities, food and drinks, and special deals from local shops, all centered around motors, speed and family fun.

Maanta Raay, Black Cat Rising & Khloröform Live

May 15

The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End

A multi-band rock show featuring Nashville-based hard rock trio Maanta Raay alongside Atlanta acts Black Cat Rising and Khloröform, with a lineup spanning psych rock, heavy punk, and experimental sounds.

DreamHack Atlanta 2026

May 15–17

Georgia World Congress Center

A three-day gaming and esports festival featuring major global competitions, including Call of Duty League Major III and Intel Extreme Masters for Counter-Strike 2, along with open tournaments, collegiate matchups, and community play across multiple titles.

Powder Springs Seafood Festival

May 15–17

Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs

This three-day festival offers seafood, artisan vendors and market shopping, along with live entertainment and family-friendly fun throughout the weekend.

Marietta Greek Festival

May 15–17

Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church

This annual festival celebrates Greek culture with authentic food and desserts, plus live music and traditional dancing in a lively community setting.

Lil’palooza at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

May 16

Children's Museum of Atlanta

This kid-friendly music festival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. features crafts, live performances, face painting, dance parties and a special appearance by Rumi from "KPop Demon Hunters." Early bird tickets are $10 for members and $25 for non-members through May 12.

Berries & Blooms Festival

May 16

Downtown Newnan

This spring celebration features fresh flowers, berries, garden goods and hands-on experiences like bouquet building and gardening tips, along with shopping, food and themed drinks from local businesses.

Atlanta Braves Block Party

May 16 & 23

The Battery Atlanta

These pregame parties bring fans together with live entertainment, high energy and a festive atmosphere just steps from the ballpark before select home games.

Marcus King Band

May 16

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

This 7:30 p.m. concert features the Grammy-nominated artist reuniting with his band to perform songs from his latest album and fan favorites.

Virginia Highland Porchfest

May 16

Virginia Highland, Atlanta

This neighborhood music festival features more than 100 local bands performing on porches, plus food vendors and community events from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with tickets starting at $10.

Sherri Shepherd

May 16

Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

This stand-up show features the Emmy Award-winning host and comedian bringing her "Make It Make Sense" tour to Atlanta with sharp, unfiltered takes on relationships, pop culture and everyday life.

La Fiesta en Hapeville

May 16

Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park

A free community celebration of Latin culture featuring live music, local food vendors, and family-friendly activities. Guests can try salsa dancing with an instructor, ride a mechanical bull, and enjoy face painting and inflatables throughout the evening.

Lil’palooza at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

May 16

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

A kid-friendly music festival-style event with live performances, crafts, and activities, including a guest appearance by Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters, plus a dance party, magic show, and interactive stations.

Death of a Gangster Murder Mystery Dinner

May 17

The Dunn Speakeasy, Roaring Social Decatur

An interactive murder mystery dinner set at a mob-themed wedding, where guests help solve the case while enjoying a three-course meal and access to a full bar.

Homemade Jams Showcase

May 17

The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End

A live music showcase featuring local artists Sweetie Pie, Man Hands Lizzie, and Damian Carter, blending storytelling, funk, and genre-mixing sounds. Tickets are $10.

Osteria Olio wine dinner

May 19

Osteria Olio

Executive Chef JR Bearden and sommelier Frank Sinkwich will host a four-course Italian wine dinner beginning at 6 p.m., featuring seasonal dishes like corn-filled pasta and braised lamb shank. Experiences are $120 without wine pairings or $150 with pairings.

Footloose: The Musical

May 21–24

Strand Theatre

A stage production of the hit musical featuring 1980s favorites like "Footloose" and "Holding Out for a Hero," with high-energy choreography and live performances.

Hurricane Harbor Opening Day

May 22

Six Flags Over Georgia

The water park opens for the season with slides, wave pools, and family attractions marking the start of summer.

Brew at the Zoo

May 23

Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

This 21+ event features beer and cider tastings from more than 30 breweries, live music, wildlife viewing, games and rides, plus a digital scavenger hunt and photo booth experiences from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

IMAGINE: Passing the Baton – Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra

May 23

Mount Pisgah Church

The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra closes its season with a program featuring works by Felix Mendelssohn, including selections from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the Double Concerto in D minor, and the "Italian" Symphony. The concert also includes guest performances by Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster David Coucheron and pianist Julie Coucheron, along with a pre-concert showcase starting at 6:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice

May 26–27

The Classic Center Theatre

A live stage adaptation of the film featuring its dark humor, music, and theatrical effects.

Atlanta Fringe Festival

May 27–June 7

Multiple locations, Atlanta

This two-week arts festival features more than 245 performances across seven venues, showcasing improv, comedy, theater, puppetry and more from local, national and international artists.

Mableton Day Festival

May 30

Mableton Town Square

A community festival with live entertainment, food vendors, a kid zone, and activities including a fun run.

Run the Block 5K

May 30

5829 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta

This community race begins at 8 a.m. and promotes health and connection, with proceeds supporting local fitness programs and initiatives led by the South Fulton Run Club.

Twilight of the Gods | The Atlanta Opera

May 30

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

The Atlanta Opera presents Wagner’s Götterdämmerung, the final chapter of the Ring cycle, featuring large-scale orchestration and dramatic staging.

Atlanta Fringe Festival

May 27–June 7

Atlanta (multiple venues)

A two-week, citywide arts festival featuring more than 245 live performances across seven venues, with a mix of local, national, and international artists. The lineup spans improv, comedy, burlesque, spoken word, puppetry, and more, along with free events like Kids Fringe for families and the outdoor Atlanta Street Fringe in Little 5 Points.

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com. Please use the format above. Not all submissions will be included.