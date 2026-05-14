Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 15-17, 2026
ATLANTA - From concerts and festivals to soccer watch parties and family-friendly events, there’s plenty happening around metro Atlanta this weekend. Here are a few things to check out across the city.
🎡 Festivals & Food Events
AANHPI Heritage Month Celebration
May 15
Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center
Celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with an evening of cultural performances, traditional music, food trucks and family-friendly activities showcasing local artists and Asian cultures from across the community
Sting
May 15
Synovus Bank Amphitheater, Chastain Park, Atlanta
The legendary Sting is in town for one night at the Synovus Bank Amphitheater before heading to Savannah.
DreamHack Atlanta 2026
May 15–17
Georgia World Congress Center
A three-day gaming and esports festival featuring major global competitions, including Call of Duty League Major III and Intel Extreme Masters for Counter-Strike 2, along with open tournaments, collegiate matchups, and community play across multiple titles.
35th annul Malcolm X Festival
May 16-17
West End Park, Atlanta
Annual Malcolm X Festival featuring live entertainment, food, vendors and more. Featured performers and speakers include AJ McQueen, Mausiki Scales & Common Ground Objective, Da'Wah Ensemble, New Afrikan Scout Organization and Aja Embry.
Georgia Renaissance Festival
Through May 31
Georgia Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds
A springtime interactive festival featuring Renaissance-era entertainment, live performances, artisan crafts, costumes, games and themed food every Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day through May 31.
Marietta Greek Festival
May 15–17
Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
This annual festival celebrates Greek culture with authentic food and desserts, plus live music and traditional dancing in a lively community setting.
Breakaway Music Festival
May 15-16
Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta
Weekend music festival featuring performances by Cole Knight, Devault, Fallon, John Summit, Kaskade, Peekaboo, Twin Diplomacy, Fisher, GorillaT, LostBoyJay, Max Dean, ThunderPony and many others.
Powder Springs Seafood Festival
May 15–17
Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs
This three-day festival offers seafood, artisan vendors and market shopping, along with live entertainment and family-friendly fun throughout the weekend.
FoodeesFest
May 15–17
Sugarloaf Mills
A free food truck and artisan festival featuring more than 40 gourmet food vendors, handmade crafts, desserts, drinks and family-friendly activities at Sugarloaf Mills.
Berries & Blooms Festival
May 16
Downtown Newnan
This spring celebration features fresh flowers, berries, garden goods and hands-on experiences like bouquet building and gardening tips, along with shopping, food and themed drinks from local businesses.
Virginia Highland Porchfest
May 16
Virginia Highland, Atlanta
This neighborhood music festival features more than 100 local bands performing on porches, plus food vendors and community events from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with tickets starting at $10.
Paws Fest
May 16–17
The Avenue West Cobb
A free, dog-friendly festival featuring DockDogs® jumping competitions, live music, pet vendors, giveaways, grooming, kids activities, mocktails and family entertainment.
Death of a Gangster Murder Mystery Dinner
May 17
The Dunn Speakeasy, Roaring Social Decatur
An interactive murder mystery dinner set at a mob-themed wedding, where guests help solve the case while enjoying a three-course meal and access to a full bar.
🎸 Music & Comedy
Maanta Raay, Black Cat Rising & Khloröform Live
May 15
The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End
A multi-band rock show featuring Nashville-based hard rock trio Maanta Raay alongside Atlanta acts Black Cat Rising and Khloröform, with a lineup spanning psych rock, heavy punk, and experimental sounds.
Scotty McCreery
May 15
Sweetland Amphitheatre, LaGrange
The "American Idol" winner and country music star will perform live in LaGrange with a night of chart-topping hits and fan favorites at Sweetland Amphitheatre.
Marcus King Band
May 16
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
This 7:30 p.m. concert features the Grammy-nominated artist reuniting with his band to perform songs from his latest album and fan favorites.
The Marcus King Band: Darling Blue Pt. 2 Tour
May 16
Fox Theatre
The Marcus King Band brings its Darling Blue Pt. 2 Tour to Atlanta as Marcus King reunites with his longtime live band following a string of acclaimed solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated "El Dorado."
Sherri Shepherd
May 16
Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta
This stand-up show features the Emmy Award-winning host and comedian bringing her "Make It Make Sense" tour to Atlanta with sharp, unfiltered takes on relationships, pop culture and everyday life.
Max Styler
May 16
District Atlanta
Electronic music producer and DJ Max Styler brings his genre-blending dance sound to District Atlanta as the California artist continues building momentum with releases on his Nu Moda label.
Homemade Jams Showcase
May 17
The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End
A live music showcase featuring local artists Sweetie Pie, Man Hands Lizzie, and Damian Carter, blending storytelling, funk, and genre-mixing sounds. Tickets are $10.
Downtown Sounds at Centennial Olympic Park
May 17
Centennial Olympic Park
Enjoy free live music, food trucks and family-friendly fun in downtown Atlanta with performances by Upgrade Band ATL, Regina Troupe, Erica Dawson and DJ Smooth J.
David Nail – Down To The Studs Tour
May 24
Eddie's Attic, Decatur
The GRAMMY-nominated country singer-songwriter performs an intimate solo show featuring stripped-down performances, storytelling and songs from throughout his career, including new releases "The Crown" and "Fare Thee Well."
🎭 Theater & Arts
Book Club: Apple: The First 50 Years
May 16
Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, Roswell
A museum book club discussion exploring five decades of Apple innovation through David Pogue’s "Apple: The First 50 Years," featuring conversations on technology history and Apple’s cultural impact.
Aladdin presented by Northeast Atlanta Ballet
May 16-17
Gas South Theater
The Northeast Atlanta Ballet brings the classic tale of "Aladdin" to the stage with a family-friendly fairy-tale ballet featuring a magical genie, flying carpets and the story of a street-smart dreamer determined to win the heart of a princess.
🏠Community & Family-friendly
Senoia Alive After Five
May 15
Downtown Senoia
This Race Day-themed evening celebration features arts and crafts, kids’ activities, food and drinks, and special deals from local shops, all centered around motors, speed and family fun.
Lil’palooza at Children’s Museum of Atlanta
May 16
Children's Museum of Atlanta
This kid-friendly music festival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. features crafts, live performances, face painting, dance parties and a special appearance by Rumi from "KPop Demon Hunters." Early bird tickets are $10 for members and $25 for non-members through May 12.
La Fiesta en Hapeville
May 16
Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park
A free community celebration of Latin culture featuring live music, local food vendors, and family-friendly activities. Guests can try salsa dancing with an instructor, ride a mechanical bull, and enjoy face painting and inflatables throughout the evening.
Bossa Nova Baby: The Lungs of the Earth
Open now through August 2027
Alliance Theatre
An immersive sensory experience for children ages newborn to 5 that transforms the PNC PlaySpace into an Amazon rainforest-inspired world filled with light, sound, interactive environments and handmade installations.
🚗Car & Jeep stuff
Burn Bash Car Show
May 16
Redstone Market, Athens
Car show featuring classic cars, fire trucks, vendors, food and fun. Proceeds benefit Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation.
Bartow Center of Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Car Show
May 16
Southern Nevada Harley-Davidson, Cartersville
Car show with two special divisions for Jeeps only — best stock Jeep and best modified Jeep. There will also be a special division for motorcycles.
Evan's Army Benefit Show
May 16
189 W. Athens St., Winder
Car, bike and truck show benefiting Evan, who was struck by a dead branch falling from a tree and is now paralyzed.
Ridz by the River Spring 2026 Car Show
May 16
60 Etowah Springs Road, Cartersville
11th annual Ridz by the River car show featuring hot rods and classic cars. Live music, raffles, swap meet, kids area and yard games, and more.
4th Annual Main Street Cruise-In Car Show
May 16
Kennesaw Baptist Church, Kennesaw
Annual event benefiting Special Olympics Georgia. Free event featuring cars, food, vendors and more.
🏀Sports
Atlanta Braves Block Party
May 16 & 23
The Battery Atlanta
These pregame parties bring fans together with live entertainment, high energy and a festive atmosphere just steps from the ballpark before select home games.
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces
May 17
State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
Atlanta's WNBA team Atlanta Dream take on the Las Vegas Aces in downtown Atlanta.
Other
Showdown Social Grand Opening
May 14
Showdown Social, Alpharetta
A new social gaming venue featuring host-led card games, cocktails, steaks, seafood and group entertainment will celebrate its grand opening with interactive gameplay, lounge-style nightlife and food-and-drink experiences in Alpharetta.
📅Coming Up
Don Toliver Octane Tour
May 19
State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
Don Toliver brings his Octane Tour with SahBabbii, SoFaygo & Chase B to the State Farm Arena.
Osteria Olio wine dinner
May 19
Osteria Olio
Executive Chef JR Bearden and sommelier Frank Sinkwich will host a four-course Italian wine dinner beginning at 6 p.m., featuring seasonal dishes like corn-filled pasta and braised lamb shank. Experiences are $120 without wine pairings or $150 with pairings.
Celebrating the Global Games: Star Players on a Global Stage
May 20
Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame
A sports and marketing event featuring interactive soccer demonstrations, panel discussions, networking, food and drinks as Atlanta prepares for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
Footloose: The Musical
May 21–24
Strand Theatre
A stage production of the hit musical featuring 1980s favorites like "Footloose" and "Holding Out for a Hero," with high-energy choreography and live performances.
Hurricane Harbor Opening Day
May 22
Six Flags Over Georgia
The water park opens for the season with slides, wave pools, and family attractions marking the start of summer.
HOT JAMBALAYA
May 22–June 21
Horizon Theatre, Atlanta
An encore production of Dad’s Garage Theatre Company’s Suzi-nominated musical comedy whodunit featuring murder, mystery, New Orleans-inspired music and screwball comedy aboard a steamboat in the bayou.
Brew at the Zoo
May 23
Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta
This 21+ event features beer and cider tastings from more than 30 breweries, live music, wildlife viewing, games and rides, plus a digital scavenger hunt and photo booth experiences from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Reggae Fest Massive ATL
May 23
State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
Massive ATL's Memorial Day Weekend Reggae Fest will feature Mavado, Busy Signal, Beenie Man, Spice, Elephant Man, Ding Dong, Vanessa Bling and more.
IMAGINE: Passing the Baton – Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra
May 23
Mount Pisgah Church
The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra closes its season with a program featuring works by Felix Mendelssohn, including selections from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the Double Concerto in D minor, and the "Italian" Symphony. The concert also includes guest performances by Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster David Coucheron and pianist Julie Coucheron, along with a pre-concert showcase starting at 6:30 p.m.
MomoCon 2026
May 21–24
Georgia World Congress Center
A four-day anime, gaming, cosplay and pop culture convention featuring celebrity guests, esports, tabletop gaming, concerts, cosplay contests and more than 650,000 square feet of events and exhibits across downtown Atlanta.
Beetlejuice
May 26–27
The Classic Center Theatre
A live stage adaptation of the film featuring its dark humor, music, and theatrical effects.
Atlanta Fringe Festival
May 27–June 7
Multiple locations, Atlanta
This two-week arts festival features more than 245 performances across seven venues, showcasing improv, comedy, theater, puppetry and more from local, national and international artists.
Mableton Day Festival
May 30
Mableton Town Square
A community festival with live entertainment, food vendors, a kid zone, and activities including a fun run.
Run the Block 5K
May 30
5829 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta
This community race begins at 8 a.m. and promotes health and connection, with proceeds supporting local fitness programs and initiatives led by the South Fulton Run Club.
Twilight of the Gods | The Atlanta Opera
May 30
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
The Atlanta Opera presents Wagner’s Götterdämmerung, the final chapter of the Ring cycle, featuring large-scale orchestration and dramatic staging.
Atlanta Fringe Festival
May 27–June 7
Atlanta (multiple venues)
A two-week, citywide arts festival featuring more than 245 live performances across seven venues, with a mix of local, national, and international artists. The lineup spans improv, comedy, burlesque, spoken word, puppetry, and more, along with free events like Kids Fringe for families and the outdoor Atlanta Street Fringe in Little 5 Points.
Splash Bash
May 30
Lilburn City Park
A free family-friendly summer kickoff featuring splash pad fun, DJ Matt, games, food vendors and a Children’s Entrepreneur Market with kid-run booths and activities.
40 Years of Pee-wee's Playhouse
May 24
Center for Puppetry Arts
A special 40th anniversary panel celebrating "Pee-wee’s Playhouse" featuring creators Alison Mork, Kevin Carlson and Christine Papalexis sharing behind-the-scenes stories, rare insights and special guest appearances.
Susto Stringband
May 31
Eddie's Attic, Decatur
The bluegrass-inspired project led by SUSTO frontman Justin Osborne will perform two shows in support of the new album "Susto Stringband (Volume 2)," featuring reimagined SUSTO songs and Americana string-band music.
If you would like to submit information for an upcoming list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.