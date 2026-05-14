Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 15-17, 2026

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From concerts and festivals to soccer watch parties and family-friendly events, there’s plenty happening around metro Atlanta this weekend. Here are a few things to check out across the city.

🎡 Festivals & Food Events

AANHPI Heritage Month Celebration

May 15

Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center

Celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with an evening of cultural performances, traditional music, food trucks and family-friendly activities showcasing local artists and Asian cultures from across the community

Sting

May 15

Synovus Bank Amphitheater, Chastain Park, Atlanta

The legendary Sting is in town for one night at the Synovus Bank Amphitheater before heading to Savannah.

DreamHack Atlanta 2026

May 15–17

Georgia World Congress Center

A three-day gaming and esports festival featuring major global competitions, including Call of Duty League Major III and Intel Extreme Masters for Counter-Strike 2, along with open tournaments, collegiate matchups, and community play across multiple titles.

35th annul Malcolm X Festival

May 16-17

West End Park, Atlanta

Annual Malcolm X Festival featuring live entertainment, food, vendors and more. Featured performers and speakers include AJ McQueen, Mausiki Scales & Common Ground Objective, Da'Wah Ensemble, New Afrikan Scout Organization and Aja Embry.

Georgia Renaissance Festival

Through May 31

Georgia Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds

A springtime interactive festival featuring Renaissance-era entertainment, live performances, artisan crafts, costumes, games and themed food every Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day through May 31.

Marietta Greek Festival

May 15–17

Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church

This annual festival celebrates Greek culture with authentic food and desserts, plus live music and traditional dancing in a lively community setting.

Breakaway Music Festival

May 15-16

Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta

Weekend music festival featuring performances by Cole Knight, Devault, Fallon, John Summit, Kaskade, Peekaboo, Twin Diplomacy, Fisher, GorillaT, LostBoyJay, Max Dean, ThunderPony and many others.

Powder Springs Seafood Festival

May 15–17

Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs

This three-day festival offers seafood, artisan vendors and market shopping, along with live entertainment and family-friendly fun throughout the weekend.

FoodeesFest

May 15–17

Sugarloaf Mills

A free food truck and artisan festival featuring more than 40 gourmet food vendors, handmade crafts, desserts, drinks and family-friendly activities at Sugarloaf Mills.

Berries & Blooms Festival

May 16

Downtown Newnan

This spring celebration features fresh flowers, berries, garden goods and hands-on experiences like bouquet building and gardening tips, along with shopping, food and themed drinks from local businesses.

Virginia Highland Porchfest

May 16

Virginia Highland, Atlanta

This neighborhood music festival features more than 100 local bands performing on porches, plus food vendors and community events from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with tickets starting at $10.

Paws Fest

May 16–17

The Avenue West Cobb

A free, dog-friendly festival featuring DockDogs® jumping competitions, live music, pet vendors, giveaways, grooming, kids activities, mocktails and family entertainment.

Death of a Gangster Murder Mystery Dinner

May 17

The Dunn Speakeasy, Roaring Social Decatur

An interactive murder mystery dinner set at a mob-themed wedding, where guests help solve the case while enjoying a three-course meal and access to a full bar.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Maanta Raay, Black Cat Rising & Khloröform Live

May 15

The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End

A multi-band rock show featuring Nashville-based hard rock trio Maanta Raay alongside Atlanta acts Black Cat Rising and Khloröform, with a lineup spanning psych rock, heavy punk, and experimental sounds.

Scotty McCreery

May 15

Sweetland Amphitheatre, LaGrange

The "American Idol" winner and country music star will perform live in LaGrange with a night of chart-topping hits and fan favorites at Sweetland Amphitheatre.

Marcus King Band

May 16

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

This 7:30 p.m. concert features the Grammy-nominated artist reuniting with his band to perform songs from his latest album and fan favorites.

The Marcus King Band: Darling Blue Pt. 2 Tour

May 16

Fox Theatre

The Marcus King Band brings its Darling Blue Pt. 2 Tour to Atlanta as Marcus King reunites with his longtime live band following a string of acclaimed solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated "El Dorado."

Sherri Shepherd

May 16

Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

This stand-up show features the Emmy Award-winning host and comedian bringing her "Make It Make Sense" tour to Atlanta with sharp, unfiltered takes on relationships, pop culture and everyday life.

Max Styler

May 16

District Atlanta

Electronic music producer and DJ Max Styler brings his genre-blending dance sound to District Atlanta as the California artist continues building momentum with releases on his Nu Moda label.

Homemade Jams Showcase

May 17

The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End

A live music showcase featuring local artists Sweetie Pie, Man Hands Lizzie, and Damian Carter, blending storytelling, funk, and genre-mixing sounds. Tickets are $10.

Downtown Sounds at Centennial Olympic Park

May 17

Centennial Olympic Park

Enjoy free live music, food trucks and family-friendly fun in downtown Atlanta with performances by Upgrade Band ATL, Regina Troupe, Erica Dawson and DJ Smooth J.

David Nail – Down To The Studs Tour

May 24

Eddie's Attic, Decatur

The GRAMMY-nominated country singer-songwriter performs an intimate solo show featuring stripped-down performances, storytelling and songs from throughout his career, including new releases "The Crown" and "Fare Thee Well."

🎭 Theater & Arts

Book Club: Apple: The First 50 Years

May 16

Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, Roswell

A museum book club discussion exploring five decades of Apple innovation through David Pogue’s "Apple: The First 50 Years," featuring conversations on technology history and Apple’s cultural impact.

Aladdin presented by Northeast Atlanta Ballet

May 16-17

Gas South Theater

The Northeast Atlanta Ballet brings the classic tale of "Aladdin" to the stage with a family-friendly fairy-tale ballet featuring a magical genie, flying carpets and the story of a street-smart dreamer determined to win the heart of a princess.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

Senoia Alive After Five

May 15

Downtown Senoia

This Race Day-themed evening celebration features arts and crafts, kids’ activities, food and drinks, and special deals from local shops, all centered around motors, speed and family fun.

Lil’palooza at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

May 16

Children's Museum of Atlanta

This kid-friendly music festival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. features crafts, live performances, face painting, dance parties and a special appearance by Rumi from "KPop Demon Hunters." Early bird tickets are $10 for members and $25 for non-members through May 12.

La Fiesta en Hapeville

May 16

Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park

A free community celebration of Latin culture featuring live music, local food vendors, and family-friendly activities. Guests can try salsa dancing with an instructor, ride a mechanical bull, and enjoy face painting and inflatables throughout the evening.

Bossa Nova Baby: The Lungs of the Earth

Open now through August 2027

Alliance Theatre

An immersive sensory experience for children ages newborn to 5 that transforms the PNC PlaySpace into an Amazon rainforest-inspired world filled with light, sound, interactive environments and handmade installations.

🚗Car & Jeep stuff

Burn Bash Car Show

May 16

Redstone Market, Athens

Car show featuring classic cars, fire trucks, vendors, food and fun. Proceeds benefit Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation.

Bartow Center of Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Car Show

May 16

Southern Nevada Harley-Davidson, Cartersville

Car show with two special divisions for Jeeps only — best stock Jeep and best modified Jeep. There will also be a special division for motorcycles.

Evan's Army Benefit Show

May 16

189 W. Athens St., Winder

Car, bike and truck show benefiting Evan, who was struck by a dead branch falling from a tree and is now paralyzed.

Ridz by the River Spring 2026 Car Show

May 16

60 Etowah Springs Road, Cartersville

11th annual Ridz by the River car show featuring hot rods and classic cars. Live music, raffles, swap meet, kids area and yard games, and more.

4th Annual Main Street Cruise-In Car Show

May 16

Kennesaw Baptist Church, Kennesaw

Annual event benefiting Special Olympics Georgia. Free event featuring cars, food, vendors and more.

🏀Sports

Atlanta Braves Block Party

May 16 & 23

The Battery Atlanta

These pregame parties bring fans together with live entertainment, high energy and a festive atmosphere just steps from the ballpark before select home games.

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces

May 17

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

Atlanta's WNBA team Atlanta Dream take on the Las Vegas Aces in downtown Atlanta.



Other

Showdown Social Grand Opening

May 14

Showdown Social, Alpharetta

A new social gaming venue featuring host-led card games, cocktails, steaks, seafood and group entertainment will celebrate its grand opening with interactive gameplay, lounge-style nightlife and food-and-drink experiences in Alpharetta.

📅Coming Up



Don Toliver Octane Tour

May 19

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

Don Toliver brings his Octane Tour with SahBabbii, SoFaygo & Chase B to the State Farm Arena.

Osteria Olio wine dinner

May 19

Osteria Olio

Executive Chef JR Bearden and sommelier Frank Sinkwich will host a four-course Italian wine dinner beginning at 6 p.m., featuring seasonal dishes like corn-filled pasta and braised lamb shank. Experiences are $120 without wine pairings or $150 with pairings.

Celebrating the Global Games: Star Players on a Global Stage

May 20

Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame

A sports and marketing event featuring interactive soccer demonstrations, panel discussions, networking, food and drinks as Atlanta prepares for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Footloose: The Musical

May 21–24

Strand Theatre

A stage production of the hit musical featuring 1980s favorites like "Footloose" and "Holding Out for a Hero," with high-energy choreography and live performances.

Hurricane Harbor Opening Day

May 22

Six Flags Over Georgia

The water park opens for the season with slides, wave pools, and family attractions marking the start of summer.

HOT JAMBALAYA

May 22–June 21

Horizon Theatre, Atlanta

An encore production of Dad’s Garage Theatre Company’s Suzi-nominated musical comedy whodunit featuring murder, mystery, New Orleans-inspired music and screwball comedy aboard a steamboat in the bayou.

Brew at the Zoo

May 23

Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

This 21+ event features beer and cider tastings from more than 30 breweries, live music, wildlife viewing, games and rides, plus a digital scavenger hunt and photo booth experiences from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Reggae Fest Massive ATL

May 23

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

Massive ATL's Memorial Day Weekend Reggae Fest will feature Mavado, Busy Signal, Beenie Man, Spice, Elephant Man, Ding Dong, Vanessa Bling and more.

IMAGINE: Passing the Baton – Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra

May 23

Mount Pisgah Church

The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra closes its season with a program featuring works by Felix Mendelssohn, including selections from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the Double Concerto in D minor, and the "Italian" Symphony. The concert also includes guest performances by Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster David Coucheron and pianist Julie Coucheron, along with a pre-concert showcase starting at 6:30 p.m.

MomoCon 2026

May 21–24

Georgia World Congress Center

A four-day anime, gaming, cosplay and pop culture convention featuring celebrity guests, esports, tabletop gaming, concerts, cosplay contests and more than 650,000 square feet of events and exhibits across downtown Atlanta.

Beetlejuice

May 26–27

The Classic Center Theatre

A live stage adaptation of the film featuring its dark humor, music, and theatrical effects.

Atlanta Fringe Festival

May 27–June 7

Multiple locations, Atlanta

This two-week arts festival features more than 245 performances across seven venues, showcasing improv, comedy, theater, puppetry and more from local, national and international artists.

Mableton Day Festival

May 30

Mableton Town Square

A community festival with live entertainment, food vendors, a kid zone, and activities including a fun run.

Run the Block 5K

May 30

5829 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta

This community race begins at 8 a.m. and promotes health and connection, with proceeds supporting local fitness programs and initiatives led by the South Fulton Run Club.

Twilight of the Gods | The Atlanta Opera

May 30

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

The Atlanta Opera presents Wagner’s Götterdämmerung, the final chapter of the Ring cycle, featuring large-scale orchestration and dramatic staging.

Atlanta Fringe Festival

May 27–June 7

Atlanta (multiple venues)

A two-week, citywide arts festival featuring more than 245 live performances across seven venues, with a mix of local, national, and international artists. The lineup spans improv, comedy, burlesque, spoken word, puppetry, and more, along with free events like Kids Fringe for families and the outdoor Atlanta Street Fringe in Little 5 Points.

Splash Bash

May 30

Lilburn City Park

A free family-friendly summer kickoff featuring splash pad fun, DJ Matt, games, food vendors and a Children’s Entrepreneur Market with kid-run booths and activities.

40 Years of Pee-wee's Playhouse

May 24

Center for Puppetry Arts

A special 40th anniversary panel celebrating "Pee-wee’s Playhouse" featuring creators Alison Mork, Kevin Carlson and Christine Papalexis sharing behind-the-scenes stories, rare insights and special guest appearances.

Susto Stringband

May 31

Eddie's Attic, Decatur

The bluegrass-inspired project led by SUSTO frontman Justin Osborne will perform two shows in support of the new album "Susto Stringband (Volume 2)," featuring reimagined SUSTO songs and Americana string-band music.

If you would like to submit information for an upcoming list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.