Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | June 19-21, 2026

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Looking for something to do this weekend? From Juneteenth celebrations and arts festivals to live music, theater performances and World Cup-themed events, there's no shortage of ways to get out and explore metro Atlanta. Here are some of the top events happening June 19-21.

Juneteenth

Annual Juneteenth Parade and Music Festival

June 19-21

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Celebrate Juneteenth with a weekend of events including the annual Atlanta Freedom Parade (10 a.m. June 20), live entertainment, a 5K run, youth soccer tournament, car show and family-friendly activities at Piedmont Park.

Juneteenth Celebration

June 20

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds

A community-wide celebration honoring Juneteenth and Freedom Day with family-friendly activities, cultural programming and opportunities to learn about the significance of the holiday. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

3rd Annual Juneteenth Parade & Freedom Celebration

June 19

Downtown College Park & Tracey Wyatt Recreation Complex

This Juneteenth celebration includes a morning parade followed by a festival featuring vendors, live music, a kids zone and community activities. The free event is open to all ages.

2nd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

June 19

Jess Lucas Park, Hapeville

Hapeville’s Juneteenth event features food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, family activities and a performance by Grammy-winning group Arrested Development. Additional heritage-focused programs will also be offered throughout the day.

MORE JUNTENNETH EVENTS

🎡 Festivals & Food Events

Atlanta Beltline Fest

June 20-21

Pittsburgh Yards, Atlanta

Atlanta Beltline Fest brings together World Cup excitement and Atlanta culture during a free two-day celebration at Pittsburgh Yards. Visitors can enjoy live match screenings, local food and retail vendors, music, dance performances, family-friendly activities and community experiences highlighting the city's diverse cultural influences. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

Summer Fridays at Buckhead Village

Fridays through July 31

Buckhead Village, Atlanta

Summer Fridays bring live music, shopping and drink specials to Buckhead Village every Friday evening through July 31. Guests can stroll Buckhead Avenue, enjoy performances and take advantage of special to-go cocktails and beverages from participating restaurants.

Global Table at Beeline Boulevard

Sundays: June 21 and June 28

The Interlock, Atlanta

Global Table is a weekly culinary event that showcases cuisines and flavors from around the world. Guests can sample signature dishes, street food favorites and cultural specialties while exploring a different featured region each week.

Summer Wined-Up

June 19

Downtown Newnan

Wine lovers can sample more than 30 tastings during Summer Wined-Up, a popular downtown wine walk. Participants will visit businesses throughout Newnan while enjoying wines, shopping and an evening of community fun.

Cobb Foodie Week

June 20-27

Restaurants across Cobb County

More than 70 restaurants will offer exclusive discounts and prix fixe menu options during Cobb Foodie Week, a countywide celebration of local dining hosted by Cobb Travel & Tourism. Diners can sign up for a free digital Meal Deals Pass and redeem special offers at participating restaurants throughout the week. From neighborhood favorites to fine dining destinations, the event showcases the diverse culinary scene across Cobb County.

🎸 Music & Comedy

The Dirty Doors: A Tribute to The Doors

June 19

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

Fans of classic rock can hear the music of The Doors during a live tribute performance by The Dirty Doors. The band recreates many of the legendary group's biggest hits and fan favorites in an energetic concert celebrating one of rock's most influential acts.

Whitney, Luther & Friends: A Musical Revue

June 19-20

Marietta's Theatre in the Square, Marietta

The debut of The Sage Ensemble features a tribute to Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross and other R&B legends with live music, vocals and choreography.

Rhys Darby

June 19

Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta

New Zealand comedian, actor and podcaster Rhys Darby brings his stand-up act to Helium Comedy Club for an evening of laughs. Darby is known for his work in television, film and comedy specials, as well as his distinctive storytelling style.

Leanna Firestone

June 19

The Masquerade, Atlanta

Indie pop singer-songwriter Leanna Firestone brings her heartfelt lyrics and upbeat sound to The Masquerade. The Tennessee native has built a growing following with songs that blend humor, vulnerability and optimism.

Friday Jazz at the High

June 19

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Enjoy an evening of live jazz, art and cocktails at the High Museum of Art. Guests can explore the galleries, join docent-led tours, enjoy drinks and light bites, and listen to musicians performing throughout multiple spaces in the museum.

Fiddler's Green Concert

June 20

First Existentialist Congregation of Atlanta, Atlanta

Enjoy an evening of folk and Americana music featuring Nashville singer-songwriter Josh Gray and Atlanta trio Blackfoot Daisy. The Fiddler's Green Concert begins at 7 p.m. at the First Existentialist Congregation of Atlanta.

Frankie’s Blues Mission

June 20

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Atlanta roots band Frankie’s Blues Mission brings its blend of blues, jazz, R&B and zydeco to The Velvet Note for two performances. Led by guitarist and vocalist Frank "Frankie Lee" Robinson, the group is known for its energetic live shows and appearances at festivals across the Southeast.

Deakin at Drunken Unicorn

June 21

Drunken Unicorn, Atlanta

Deakin takes the stage at Drunken Unicorn for an evening of indie and experimental music. The show also features performances by Nina Garbus and PE Teacher.

Roswell Music Club: Cameron King

June 21

Roswell River Landing, Roswell

Rising tenor Cameron King will perform an intimate afternoon concert as part of the Roswell Music Club series. The acclaimed vocalist has appeared with opera companies and festivals in the U.S. and abroad and is known for performances spanning opera and classical repertoire. The concert begins at 3:30 p.m. and includes wine, hors d'oeuvres and beverages.

🎭 Theater & Arts

Circle Mirror Transformation

Through June 20

7 Stages Backstage Theatre, Atlanta

7 Stages presents Annie Baker's Circle Mirror Transformation, a comedy-drama about five strangers who meet in a small-town acting class and discover unexpected connections through a series of theater exercises. The production blends humor and heart while exploring relationships, self-discovery and the power of human connection.

A Wrinkle in Time

Through June 28

Act3 Productions, Sandy Springs

Georgia Ensemble Theatre presents A Wrinkle in Time, the stage adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's Newbery Medal-winning novel. Follow Meg Murray, Charles Wallace and their companions on a journey through space and time to rescue their father and confront the forces of darkness. The production is recommended for ages 10 and older.

The Revolutionists

Through June 28

Theatrical Outfit, Atlanta

Theatrical Outfit presents The Revolutionists, a comedy by Atlanta playwright Lauren Gunderson that reimagines four famous women of the French Revolution. Blending history, satire and social commentary, the production explores themes of activism, art and change through a fast-paced and humorous lens.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

The Great Ping Pong Race

June 18

Wild Adventures Theme Park, Valdosta

This one-of-a-kind charity fundraiser sends numbered ping pong balls racing down a water slide at Splash Island Waterpark, with more than $3,000 in prizes up for grabs. Proceeds benefit The Miracle League of Valdosta, which provides sports opportunities for children and adults with special needs.

Senoia Alive After Five

June 19

Downtown Senoia

Senoia Alive After Five returns with a "Tiki on the Town" theme, bringing island-inspired fun to downtown. Guests can shop late, sip and stroll through local businesses while enjoying live entertainment and special promotions.

Queens of the Crypt: A Ghost Story

Fridays and Saturdays, June 19–July 18

Little 5 Points, Atlanta

This unique walking tour combines local history, ghost stories and drag performances as the queens of ALT3R guide guests through the legends and mysteries of Little 5 Points. Expect a mix of spooky tales, neighborhood lore and entertaining storytelling during this one-of-a-kind Pride Month experience.

Puppy Love Mah Jongg

June 20

Brookhaven City Centre, Brookhaven

Explore Brookhaven and Two Sparrows Mah Jongg are teaming up for an afternoon of Mah Jongg, adoptable dogs, local vendors and fundraising for LifeLine Animal Project. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and features open Mah Jongg play, shopping and opportunities to meet rescue pets. Mah Jongg players can purchase individual seats or tables, while pet lovers can attend free to enjoy the festivities and meet the animals.

📅Coming Up

Lyle Lovett: Songs & Stories

June 23-25

City Winery Atlanta, Atlanta

Four-time Grammy winner Lyle Lovett brings his signature blend of country, folk, jazz and blues to City Winery Atlanta for a three-night run. The intimate performances will feature music and storytelling from the acclaimed singer-songwriter's decades-long career.

Chattahoochee Nature Center 50th Anniversary Celebration

June 24-28

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

The Chattahoochee Nature Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a week of special events, including a birthday celebration with camp activities, canoeing and s'mores on June 24; a 1970s-themed Sunset Sips concert featuring ALIBI on June 25; and a free community celebration on June 28 with guided hikes, wildlife presentations and family activities across the center's 127-acre campus. Admission varies by event, and reservations are required for the free community celebration.

Buddy Red

June 25

Eddie's Attic, Decatur

Singer-songwriter Buddy Red takes the stage at Eddie's Attic for a late-night performance beginning at 9 p.m. Fellow singer-songwriter Chuck Adams will open the show. The concert offers an intimate evening of live music at one of metro Atlanta's most iconic listening rooms.

High Fidelity: An Intimate Screening and Evening with John Cusack

June 26

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Watch the 2000 cult classic High Fidelity on the big screen, then hear from star John Cusack during a live conversation about the film and his decades-long career in Hollywood. The evening also includes themed photo opportunities, interactive experiences, movie and music discussions in the Marquee Club presented by Lexus, and other special surprises. Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre website.

Reggie Hines Electric

June 27

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Veteran saxophonist Reggie Hines brings his genre-blending sound to The Velvet Note with performances featuring jazz, funk, salsa, gospel, hip-hop and more. The acclaimed musician will perform two shows during an evening of live music and improvisation.

If you would like to submit an item for a future thing sto do list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.