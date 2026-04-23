Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | April 24-26, 2026

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Looking for something to do around Atlanta this week? From festivals and live music to sports and special events, there’s plenty happening across the metro area to keep you busy.

Earth Day

Earth Day Celebration at Ponce City Market

April 25

Midtown Atlanta

This free Earth Day event brings together local organizations focused on environmental stewardship, offering a chance to learn, connect and celebrate sustainability.

🎡 Festivals & Food

Spring in the Garden French Wine Tasting

April 22

This guided tasting features five curated French wines from regions like Bordeaux, Burgundy and Rhône, paired with shared hors d’oeuvres, with tickets priced at $35 per person.

Blairsville Music & Seafood Festival

April 24 – 26

Mountain Life Museum

A three-day festival featuring live music, seafood, local vendors and family-friendly activities in downtown Blairsville.

Lawrenceville Spring Fair

Through April 26

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds

A family-friendly fair featuring rides, food, games and live entertainment, including attractions like Goat Island and Banana Derby Monkeys.

Lemonade Days Festival

April 23–26

Brook Run Park, Dunwoody

This longtime Dunwoody tradition returns with four days of family fun, featuring live music, carnival rides and plenty of refreshing lemonade.

Illumine

April 23–26

Oakland Historic Cemetery, Atlanta

Stroll through beautifully lit pathways and explore captivating art installations that bring Oakland Cemetery’s rich stories to life after dark. This self-guided evening experience is a must this weekend.

Georgia State Fair

April 24–May 3

EchoPark Speedway, Hampton

This classic fair returns with rides, games, live entertainment and all the favorite fair foods for a full day of family-friendly fun.

Art Blooms: Spring Arts Festival

April 25

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, Kennesaw

A spring arts festival featuring live music, performances, artist demos and hands-on activities for all ages.

Inman Park Festival

April 25

Inman Park, Atlanta

This free festival features a lively street parade, an arts and crafts market and live music across multiple stages, making it a perfect day out in one of Atlanta’s most popular neighborhoods. Additionally, attendees can tour some of the local homes.

Georgia Strawberry Festival

April 25

Reynolds

Known as the "Sweetest Spot in Georgia," this free festival features strawberry picking, eating contests, a parade, petting zoo, tractor show and plenty of family-friendly fun.

No Tables, No Chairs

April 25

Shirley Clarke Franklin Park

A free, funk-filled festival celebrating African Diaspora culture with music, dance, a parade and live performances.

Black Effect Podcast Festival

April 25

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

This one-day event brings top podcasts and personalities together with live shows, special guests and plenty of culture, hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Loren LoRosa.

Blooms Chinatown Market

April 25

Chamblee

This lively outdoor market features local vendors, artists, food pop-ups and cultural experiences the whole family can enjoy.

Smyrna Spring Jonquil Festival

April 25–26

Smyrna

This popular community festival brings arts and crafts booths, food vendors, live music, beer gardens and plenty of activities for kids.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Gimme Gimme Disco Dance Party

April 24

The Masquerade (Hell)

A high-energy disco dance party featuring ABBA hits and classic ’70s and ’80s favorites spun by a live DJ.

CAAMP

April 24

Akins Ford Arena

Folk-rock band Caamp performs songs from Copper Changes Color, delivering a heartfelt, high-energy live show.

Glover Park Concert Series

April 24

Glover Park, Marietta

A live concert featuring local and national acts as part of Marietta’s seasonal outdoor music series.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Flores Performs Márquez

April 23 & 25

Atlanta Symphony Hall

Rockstar trumpist Pacho Flores joins Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for a very special concert of Latin American music. Free pre-concert festival.

Turandot | The Atlanta Opera

April 25 and 28

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

A new production of Turandot explores themes of love, identity and transformation through powerful music and storytelling.

Community Conversation: Inside Turandot

April 25 from 10:30 a.m. to noon

First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta

A 90-minute discussion exploring the themes, challenges and modern interpretation of Turandot ahead of The Atlanta Opera’s centenary production.

Blank Space: Taylor Swift Tribute

April 25

Wild Adventures Theme Park, Valdosta

A high-energy Taylor Swift tribute concert featuring fan-favorite hits as part of the Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series.

Die Laughing Comedy Show

April 26

Roaring Social, Alpharetta

A night of stand-up comedy featuring headliners Nathan Loe, Justin Lawson and Khalid Elchoufi, with drinks and a limited food menu available.

🎭 Theater & Arts

Atlanta Film Festival

April 23 – May 3

Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre

Celebrate 50 years of the Atlanta Film Festival with more than 150 films, special screenings, filmmaker panels and live events across Atlanta. The festival features marquee films, legacy screenings, celebrity appearances and the Creative Conference with workshops and panels for filmmakers, plus immersive experiences like SOUND+VISION blending film, music and art.

Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp

April 24 – May 9

Marietta’s Theatre in the Square

A modern jukebox musical reimagining the classic Aladdin story with a contemporary soundtrack and family-friendly performances.

Atlanta in 100 Objects Exhibition

Opens April 25

Atlanta History Center

A campus-wide exhibition featuring 100 artifacts that tell the story of Atlanta, with a companion book celebrating the city’s history and culture.

David Pogue Book Tour

April 25 at 2 p.m.

Mimms Museum of Technology and Art

David Pogue discusses Apple: The First 50 Years, exploring the company’s impact, followed by a book signing.

The Cat in the Hat Live!

April 25–26

Gas South Arena, Duluth

This lively stage adaptation brings the classic story to life with humor, surprises and plenty of playful chaos for all ages.

ARTucker

April 25

Tucker

Downtown Tucker comes alive with this outdoor art market featuring local artists, handmade goods, bold artwork and plenty of one-of-a-kind finds.

Taste of Marietta

April 26

Marietta

This foodie favorite features more than 70 local restaurants serving up bites, along with live music, family-friendly fun and more.

Clay Creations Pottery Workshop

April 27

Peachtree Art Center, Marietta

A beginner-friendly pottery workshop where participants can hand-build or use the wheel to create and paint custom pieces.

Serial Killer: The Exhibition

Extended through May 31

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

An immersive exhibit featuring more than 2,000 artifacts exploring serial crime, forensic science and criminal profiling.

Sports

Atlanta Braves homestand events at Truist Park

April 24–30

Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta

A full week of Braves baseball and fan experiences includes Star Wars Night with themed entertainment and fireworks (April 24), the Braves Block Party and Brian Snitker Hall of Fame induction (April 25), Alumni Sunday with autographs and Kids Run the Bases (April 26), and a Spring Value Game with discounted tickets, food and parking (April 28). Fans can also enjoy special experiences like the Bats & Bites food tour with Mark Wohlers, giveaways including a Michael Harris II mini bobblehead for kids and a Chris Sale bobblecard, plus themed ticket packages like Snoopy Night. Postgame concerts, live DJs, and community initiatives like Autism Acceptance Month fundraisers round out the homestand.

Train Like a Queen at Barry’s

April 26 at 10:50 a.m.

Barry’s Midtown Atlanta

A high-energy workout inspired by the musical SIX, featuring a themed playlist and empowering, interval-style training.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

Lake Lanier Boat Show

April 24–26

Buford

A lakeside boat show featuring new models, local dealers, food, drinks and family-friendly entertainment on Lake Lanier.

The Carter’s Cup

April 25

Station Soccer – East Lake, Decatur

This free, family-friendly soccer event features games, activities, giveaways and treats, bringing World Cup vibes to the community while celebrating the Carter’s and Umbro partnership.

2026 King's Cup Spring Social & Race Meet

April 25

108 Old Mill Road, Cartersville

Amateur horse racing, pony racing, vendor market and live music.

Trees Atlanta at the Museum

April 26 from noon to 3 p.m.

Children's Museum of Atlanta, downtown Atlanta

A family-friendly event with hands-on activities like leaf rubbings and crafts for a fun, nature-themed afternoon.

🚗Car & Jeep stuff

High Rollers and Low Riders Car Show

April 25

Fairmount

This car show features multiple award categories, vendors and a wide range of vehicles, including custom builds, Jeeps and classic trucks, with competitions for everything from paint and interiors to off-road setups.

23rd Annual Mud4Blood

April 25

Appalachian Gun, Pawn, Range 7 Training, 140 Shelby Lane, Jasper

Join the Georgia Bounty Runners for this annual event featuring trail rides, raffles, lunch and fundraising efforts throughout the day.

20th Annual Ride to Survive

April 25

Piedmont Rape Crisis Center

This community fundraising ride supports survivors of sexual violence with a poker-run-style ride, live entertainment, raffles and food.

6th Annual Music & Motors Car Show

April 25

1665 Perimeter Road, Dawsonville

This fundraiser combines live music and cars to support the Tiger Pride Bands.

East Forsyth High School Annual Car Show

April 25

East Forsyth High School, Gainesville

All makes and models are welcome at this annual fundraiser featuring raffle prizes and concessions.

LaGrange Shiner Club Car Show

April 25

Crescent Station, 206 E. Depot Street, LaGrange

This car show features classics, modern rides, custom builds and new vehicles along with food trucks and live music.

6th Annual Music & Motors

April 25

1665 Perimeter Road, Dawsonville

Anything with wheels and a motor is welcome at this event benefiting the Dawson County High School Tiger Pride Marching Band.

📅COMING UP

Atlanta Film Festival honors Danielle Brooks with screening + Q&A

April 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Tara Theatre

Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks will attend a special screening of If I Go Will They Miss Me as part of the 50th Atlanta Film Festival, where she will receive the New Maverick Award. The evening includes a red carpet, screening and live Q&A, celebrating Brooks’ impact across film, television and stage.

Springfest at Round Trip Brewing Co.

May 9

Round Trip Brewing Co.

Celebrate spring with German-inspired beers, food and outdoor fun at Springfest. The event features craft activities, patio vibes and live music in the evening at the East Cobb location.

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send a press release to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.