Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | April 24-26, 2026
ATLANTA - Looking for something to do around Atlanta this week? From festivals and live music to sports and special events, there’s plenty happening across the metro area to keep you busy.
Earth Day
Earth Day Celebration at Ponce City Market
April 25
Midtown Atlanta
This free Earth Day event brings together local organizations focused on environmental stewardship, offering a chance to learn, connect and celebrate sustainability.
🎡 Festivals & Food
Spring in the Garden French Wine Tasting
April 22
This guided tasting features five curated French wines from regions like Bordeaux, Burgundy and Rhône, paired with shared hors d’oeuvres, with tickets priced at $35 per person.
Blairsville Music & Seafood Festival
April 24 – 26
Mountain Life Museum
A three-day festival featuring live music, seafood, local vendors and family-friendly activities in downtown Blairsville.
Lawrenceville Spring Fair
Through April 26
Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
A family-friendly fair featuring rides, food, games and live entertainment, including attractions like Goat Island and Banana Derby Monkeys.
Lemonade Days Festival
April 23–26
Brook Run Park, Dunwoody
This longtime Dunwoody tradition returns with four days of family fun, featuring live music, carnival rides and plenty of refreshing lemonade.
Illumine
April 23–26
Oakland Historic Cemetery, Atlanta
Stroll through beautifully lit pathways and explore captivating art installations that bring Oakland Cemetery’s rich stories to life after dark. This self-guided evening experience is a must this weekend.
Georgia State Fair
April 24–May 3
EchoPark Speedway, Hampton
This classic fair returns with rides, games, live entertainment and all the favorite fair foods for a full day of family-friendly fun.
Art Blooms: Spring Arts Festival
April 25
Smith-Gilbert Gardens, Kennesaw
A spring arts festival featuring live music, performances, artist demos and hands-on activities for all ages.
Inman Park Festival
April 25
Inman Park, Atlanta
This free festival features a lively street parade, an arts and crafts market and live music across multiple stages, making it a perfect day out in one of Atlanta’s most popular neighborhoods. Additionally, attendees can tour some of the local homes.
Georgia Strawberry Festival
April 25
Reynolds
Known as the "Sweetest Spot in Georgia," this free festival features strawberry picking, eating contests, a parade, petting zoo, tractor show and plenty of family-friendly fun.
No Tables, No Chairs
April 25
Shirley Clarke Franklin Park
A free, funk-filled festival celebrating African Diaspora culture with music, dance, a parade and live performances.
Black Effect Podcast Festival
April 25
Pullman Yards, Atlanta
This one-day event brings top podcasts and personalities together with live shows, special guests and plenty of culture, hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Loren LoRosa.
Blooms Chinatown Market
April 25
Chamblee
This lively outdoor market features local vendors, artists, food pop-ups and cultural experiences the whole family can enjoy.
Smyrna Spring Jonquil Festival
April 25–26
Smyrna
This popular community festival brings arts and crafts booths, food vendors, live music, beer gardens and plenty of activities for kids.
🎸 Music & Comedy
Gimme Gimme Disco Dance Party
April 24
The Masquerade (Hell)
A high-energy disco dance party featuring ABBA hits and classic ’70s and ’80s favorites spun by a live DJ.
CAAMP
April 24
Akins Ford Arena
Folk-rock band Caamp performs songs from Copper Changes Color, delivering a heartfelt, high-energy live show.
Glover Park Concert Series
April 24
Glover Park, Marietta
A live concert featuring local and national acts as part of Marietta’s seasonal outdoor music series.
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Flores Performs Márquez
April 23 & 25
Atlanta Symphony Hall
Rockstar trumpist Pacho Flores joins Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for a very special concert of Latin American music. Free pre-concert festival.
Turandot | The Atlanta Opera
April 25 and 28
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
A new production of Turandot explores themes of love, identity and transformation through powerful music and storytelling.
Community Conversation: Inside Turandot
April 25 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta
A 90-minute discussion exploring the themes, challenges and modern interpretation of Turandot ahead of The Atlanta Opera’s centenary production.
Blank Space: Taylor Swift Tribute
April 25
Wild Adventures Theme Park, Valdosta
A high-energy Taylor Swift tribute concert featuring fan-favorite hits as part of the Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series.
Die Laughing Comedy Show
April 26
Roaring Social, Alpharetta
A night of stand-up comedy featuring headliners Nathan Loe, Justin Lawson and Khalid Elchoufi, with drinks and a limited food menu available.
🎭 Theater & Arts
Atlanta Film Festival
April 23 – May 3
Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre
Celebrate 50 years of the Atlanta Film Festival with more than 150 films, special screenings, filmmaker panels and live events across Atlanta. The festival features marquee films, legacy screenings, celebrity appearances and the Creative Conference with workshops and panels for filmmakers, plus immersive experiences like SOUND+VISION blending film, music and art.
Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp
April 24 – May 9
Marietta’s Theatre in the Square
A modern jukebox musical reimagining the classic Aladdin story with a contemporary soundtrack and family-friendly performances.
Atlanta in 100 Objects Exhibition
Opens April 25
Atlanta History Center
A campus-wide exhibition featuring 100 artifacts that tell the story of Atlanta, with a companion book celebrating the city’s history and culture.
David Pogue Book Tour
April 25 at 2 p.m.
Mimms Museum of Technology and Art
David Pogue discusses Apple: The First 50 Years, exploring the company’s impact, followed by a book signing.
The Cat in the Hat Live!
April 25–26
Gas South Arena, Duluth
This lively stage adaptation brings the classic story to life with humor, surprises and plenty of playful chaos for all ages.
ARTucker
April 25
Tucker
Downtown Tucker comes alive with this outdoor art market featuring local artists, handmade goods, bold artwork and plenty of one-of-a-kind finds.
Taste of Marietta
April 26
Marietta
This foodie favorite features more than 70 local restaurants serving up bites, along with live music, family-friendly fun and more.
Clay Creations Pottery Workshop
April 27
Peachtree Art Center, Marietta
A beginner-friendly pottery workshop where participants can hand-build or use the wheel to create and paint custom pieces.
Serial Killer: The Exhibition
Extended through May 31
Pullman Yards, Atlanta
An immersive exhibit featuring more than 2,000 artifacts exploring serial crime, forensic science and criminal profiling.
Sports
Atlanta Braves homestand events at Truist Park
April 24–30
Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta
A full week of Braves baseball and fan experiences includes Star Wars Night with themed entertainment and fireworks (April 24), the Braves Block Party and Brian Snitker Hall of Fame induction (April 25), Alumni Sunday with autographs and Kids Run the Bases (April 26), and a Spring Value Game with discounted tickets, food and parking (April 28). Fans can also enjoy special experiences like the Bats & Bites food tour with Mark Wohlers, giveaways including a Michael Harris II mini bobblehead for kids and a Chris Sale bobblecard, plus themed ticket packages like Snoopy Night. Postgame concerts, live DJs, and community initiatives like Autism Acceptance Month fundraisers round out the homestand.
Train Like a Queen at Barry’s
April 26 at 10:50 a.m.
Barry’s Midtown Atlanta
A high-energy workout inspired by the musical SIX, featuring a themed playlist and empowering, interval-style training.
🏠Community & Family-friendly
Lake Lanier Boat Show
April 24–26
Buford
A lakeside boat show featuring new models, local dealers, food, drinks and family-friendly entertainment on Lake Lanier.
The Carter’s Cup
April 25
Station Soccer – East Lake, Decatur
This free, family-friendly soccer event features games, activities, giveaways and treats, bringing World Cup vibes to the community while celebrating the Carter’s and Umbro partnership.
2026 King's Cup Spring Social & Race Meet
April 25
108 Old Mill Road, Cartersville
Amateur horse racing, pony racing, vendor market and live music.
Trees Atlanta at the Museum
April 26 from noon to 3 p.m.
Children's Museum of Atlanta, downtown Atlanta
A family-friendly event with hands-on activities like leaf rubbings and crafts for a fun, nature-themed afternoon.
🚗Car & Jeep stuff
High Rollers and Low Riders Car Show
April 25
Fairmount
This car show features multiple award categories, vendors and a wide range of vehicles, including custom builds, Jeeps and classic trucks, with competitions for everything from paint and interiors to off-road setups.
23rd Annual Mud4Blood
April 25
Appalachian Gun, Pawn, Range 7 Training, 140 Shelby Lane, Jasper
Join the Georgia Bounty Runners for this annual event featuring trail rides, raffles, lunch and fundraising efforts throughout the day.
20th Annual Ride to Survive
April 25
Piedmont Rape Crisis Center
This community fundraising ride supports survivors of sexual violence with a poker-run-style ride, live entertainment, raffles and food.
6th Annual Music & Motors Car Show
April 25
1665 Perimeter Road, Dawsonville
This fundraiser combines live music and cars to support the Tiger Pride Bands.
East Forsyth High School Annual Car Show
April 25
East Forsyth High School, Gainesville
All makes and models are welcome at this annual fundraiser featuring raffle prizes and concessions.
LaGrange Shiner Club Car Show
April 25
Crescent Station, 206 E. Depot Street, LaGrange
This car show features classics, modern rides, custom builds and new vehicles along with food trucks and live music.
6th Annual Music & Motors
April 25
1665 Perimeter Road, Dawsonville
Anything with wheels and a motor is welcome at this event benefiting the Dawson County High School Tiger Pride Marching Band.
📅COMING UP
Atlanta Film Festival honors Danielle Brooks with screening + Q&A
April 29 at 6:30 p.m.
Tara Theatre
Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks will attend a special screening of If I Go Will They Miss Me as part of the 50th Atlanta Film Festival, where she will receive the New Maverick Award. The evening includes a red carpet, screening and live Q&A, celebrating Brooks’ impact across film, television and stage.
Springfest at Round Trip Brewing Co.
May 9
Round Trip Brewing Co.
Celebrate spring with German-inspired beers, food and outdoor fun at Springfest. The event features craft activities, patio vibes and live music in the evening at the East Cobb location.
If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send a press release to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.