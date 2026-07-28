Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | July 31-Aug. 2, 2026
ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta is up for an event-packed weekend filled with professional sports match-ups, outdoor festivals, and live entertainment across the region. Residents and visitors can explore a wide variety of activities, ranging from community gatherings and arts showcases to interactive expos and live performances.
🎒BACK TO SCHOOL
Angel C. Reese Foundation Back to School Bash
Aug. 1 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Near Georgia Tech's Campus (Address shared upon registration approval)
The Angel C. Reese Foundation is hosting its first foundation event in Atlanta. The event includes providing 1,000 students in 1st-8th grade with clear book bags filled with school supplies, music, an appearance by Angel Reese and more.
Atlanta Public Schools Back-to-School Bash
Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Georgia World Congress Center (Hall C1)
Back to school resource and backpack distribution event.
Clayton County Public Schools 10th Annual Back-to-School Bash
Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bethlehem City of Faith
Vendor booths, styles, and haircuts. Note: Registration is required for haircuts.
The Road to Success Back-To-School Drive
Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
Free school supplies, backpacks, games, prizes, food, ice cream, face painting, haircuts, teacher raffles, and child health screenings (vision, hearing, dental, nutrition). Attendees receive supplies after visiting all stations.
⚾SPORTS
Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals
July 30–Aug. 2
Truist Park
Catch the Atlanta Braves as they face off against the division-rival Washington Nationals in an exciting four-game series.
Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
July 31–August 1
IBM Performance Field, Flowery Branch
Head out to IBM Performance Field to catch the Falcons prepare for the upcoming NFL season.
Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm
July 31
Gateway Center Arena at College Park
Cheer on the Atlanta Dream as they hit the court to take on the Seattle Storm in an action-packed WNBA match-up at 7:30 p.m.
Red Bull Showrun Atlanta
Aug. 1
Hank Aaron Drive & Fulton Street
Experience a high-speed motorsports spectacle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as championship-winning Formula 1 and Ford performance vehicles roar down the streets of downtown Atlanta. This free, all-ages event also features fan zones with merchandise, athlete appearances, and interactive activations.
BIG3 Basketball
Aug. 2
State Farm Arena
The BIG3 Basketball League brings its high-intensity 3-on-3 action to Atlanta at 12:30 p.m., featuring former NBA stars and fan favorites going head-to-head.
🎸MUSIC & COMEDY
Candlelight: Tribute to Drake
July 31
The Chapel on Sycamore
Discover the music of Drake under the gentle glow of candles from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Cabaret Club: House, Soul, R&B Dance Party
July 31
Red Light Café, Atlanta
Enjoy non-stop house, soul, and R&B music from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., featuring live vocal performances by Marco Sway, Waldemar Alejandro, and special guests. Advance tickets are $15, door tickets are $25, and student tickets are $10 with a valid ID.
Cicada Rhythm with Special Guest Slow Parade
July 31
Avon Theater
Cicada Rhythm's ATL release for "Magic State" w/ special guest Slow Parade. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Soulful Experience Band Live
July 31
Waller's Coffee Shop, Decatur
Catch Soulful Experience Band live from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for an evening of chill vibes and great tunes.
Luh Tyler
July 31
Center Stage Theater
Rapper Luh Tyler brings his laid-back flow and viral hits to Center Stage for an 8 p.m. performance.
Secret Aisle: A Magic and Comedy Show
July 31
638 N Highland Ave NE
Hosted by Kyle Littleton (Penn & Teller's Fool Us), this 18+ showcase blends close-up magic and stand-up comedy with top-tier acts from across the country. The show runs from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and tickets are $15.
19th Annual Jerry Day ATL + The Days Between — A Celebration of Jerry Garcia
Aug. 1-2
Avon Theater
Kick off the 19th Annual Jerry Day featuring over 20 artists! Doors open at 2 p.m.
Avery Gipson and Carson Mac
Aug. 1
Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay, Duluth
Award-winning Atlanta singer-songwriter Avery Gipson shares the stage with Carson Mac for a night of acoustic storytelling and indie-pop melodies from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.
The Laugh Out Loud Comedy Festival
Aug. 1
Westside Cultural Arts Center
Watch a stacked lineup of stand-up comedians take the stage for a night of non-stop laughs starting at 7 p.m.
Greg Mendez
Aug. 1
Aisles 5, Atlanta
Philly-based indie singer-songwriter Greg Mendez brings his intimate, lo-fi folk tunes to Aisle 5 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
🎡FESTIVALS & FOOD EVENTS
A Taste of Nigeria
Aug. 1
Piedmont Park (The Promenade)
Experience Nigerian culture, food, music, fashion, and dance from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at this annual family-friendly celebration along the Promenade.
Atlanta Water Lantern Festival
Aug. 2
Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center, Marietta
An incredible experience where friends and family can create a magical memory by writing hopes and dreams or letters, then sending it into the water.
The Link Festival
Aug. 1
Blackburn Park in Brookhaven
A free outdoor gathering of people of African descent celebrating global faith, culture, food and live entertainment from special guests.
2026 Midsummer Family Fun Festival
Aug. 1
ArtsXchange - Southeast Community Cultural Center
Starting at 12 p.m. in East Point, a free event with art workshops, a local vendor market, a silent auction, food and more.
Soul and Wellness Fest
Aug. 1
Friendship Plaza in Cartersville
A free outdoor event featuring yoga, hip-hop dance classes, a mental health panel and health screenings.
Sunset Jazz Festival
Aug.1
Port Wentworth Amphitheater
Beginning at 5 p.m. the festival features an outdoor performance by Brian Culbertson.
Atlanta Quilt Festival Opening Reception
Aug. 2
City of South Fulton Southwest Arts Center
Starting at 11 a.m. guests are welcome to view a stunning showcase of African American textile art and quilts.
Blues, BBQ & Heritage Festival
Aug. 1
VFW Post 2785 in Albany
The event begins at 10 a.m. and features live blues music, barbecue and a car show.
REVELS FOR ROSES
Aug. 1
Buckhead Skyline Rooftop
Step onto a Buckhead rooftop from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. for an all-white-attire party featuring red roses, signature cocktails, and a $1,000 best-dressed contest.
Barks & Bites: BeltLine Doggie Crawl
Aug. 2
Krog Street Market
Treat your pup to a restaurant crawl along the BeltLine starting at 11 a.m., complete with off-menu dishes crafted for dogs and a signature "barkarita." Tickets range from $39 to $69.
Ag Fest at Farmview Market
Aug. 1
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the festival features a free open-air farmers' market, wildlife demonstrations, live music, a history hayride and a watermelon eating contest.
🎭THEATER AND ARTS
Fathom’s Big Screen Classics: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory 55th Anniversary
Aug. 2 & Aug. 5
Participating Atlanta-Area Theaters
Revisit the musical journey through Willy Wonka's chocolate factory on the big screen in honor of its 55th anniversary. Check local theater listings for specific showtimes.
Michael Myerz Presents BEYOND COURAGE: The Animated Films of John R. Dilworth
Aug. 1
The Plaza Theatre
Join legendary animator and Courage the Cowardly Dog creator John R. Dilworth at 7 p.m. for a screening of his acclaimed animated shorts, followed by an in-person discussion and live Q&A.
Cats Don't Dance
Aug. 1–2
The Plaza Theatre
Catch a retro screening of the 1997 animated classic about an ambitious singing and dancing cat in 1939 Hollywood.
Working
Aug. 2
ART Station Theatre
See the final performance of this musical comedy following 26 everyday American workers who share stories and perspectives on their hopes, dreams, joys & challenges over a single workday.
The Man of the House
Aug. 1
Center Stage Theater
Experience an urban stage play presented by A-Diamond Ent. in midtown Atlanta.
Arts Alley Atlanta IV
Aug. 1
Charlies Collectible Show Inc in Stone Mountain
Browse original work from local illustrators, zine makers and indie creators beginning at 10 a.m.
🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY
Black Writers Weekend 2026
July 31
Auburn Avenue Research Library
Celebrate Black literature, screenwriting, and publishing with author panels, workshops, and networking opportunities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Find Your Frequency: Industry Mixer
July 31–Aug. 1
Hippin Hops Brewpub & Oyster Bar, Atlanta
Network with Atlanta's music scene movers—including DJs, producers, artists, and media professionals—from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Atlanta Engineering, Energy & Transportation Networking Event
July 31
Three Arches Bar & Restaurant, Atlanta
Connect with professionals in engineering, energy, and transportation from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Popcorn & Possibilities
July 31
The Bakery CoWork, Atlanta
Enjoy a cozy movie night experience from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. designed to bring women together for connection, inspiration, and conversation.
World Ranger Day
July 31
Victoria Bryant State Park, Royston
Celebrate World Ranger Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with outdoor ranger activities, trail hikes, and educational demonstrations. Call the park office to sign up.
Southern-Fried Gaming Expo (SFGE)
July 31–Aug. 2
Renaissance Waverly Hotel and Cobb Convention Center
Immerse yourself in a three-day fan convention featuring over 300 arcade games, pinball machines, tabletop gaming, tournaments, guest speakers, vendors, and live wrestling matches.
Back2School Magic Show with Mago Junior
July 30–Aug. 1
Roswell Cultural Arts Center
National Children’s Magic Champion Mago Junior Ascanio blends magic, juggling, music, and comedy for an end-of-summer family show.
Tree Tour: Virginia Highland Neighborhood Arboretum
Aug. 1
Murphy's Restaurant, Atlanta
Discover the unique history, architecture, and urban forest of Virginia-Highland during a free Trees Atlanta tour from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Community Resilience in Action: Trees, Water and Green Infrastructure
Aug. 1
Lindsey Street Park, Atlanta
Join Trees Atlanta for a free guided tour from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. highlighting green infrastructure projects in the English Avenue neighborhood.
BuildHER ATL
Aug. 1
Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center, Atlanta
Attend a transformational women's empowerment experience from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring keynote speakers, panel discussions, and wellness sessions. Registration is $50.
12th Annual Cool Dads Rock Soapbox Derby Festival
Aug. 1
Historic Old 4th Ward Conservancy, Atlanta
Enjoy soapbox races, food, music, and family activities at this free community festival.
Atlanta Community Block Party
Aug. 1
270-317 Nelson Street SW, Atlanta
Gather for a free community block party featuring live music, food, family-friendly activities, and local vendors.
Just Listening In The Park
Aug. 1
Piedmont Park (Large Pavilion), Atlanta
Hang out at the large pavilion from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for good music and relaxed summer park vibes hosted by the jUST lISTEN COLLECTIVE.
Scene on the Green: School of Rock
Aug. 1
The Art Place, Marietta
Rock out with a live pre-show by School of Rock East Cobb at 6:30 p.m., followed by a outdoor screening of the hit comedy School of Rock at 7:30 p.m.
Flicks on the Green: Mary Poppins
Aug. 1
Peachtree Corners Town Green, Peachtree Corners
Pack a picnic and blanket for a free outdoor screening of Mary Poppins on the Town Green.
Southeast Reptile Expo
Aug. 1–2
Gas South Convention Center, Duluth
Explore a weekend filled with exotic reptiles, amphibians, and plants at this family-friendly expo.
Paint and Sip: Paint Night Done Right
Aug. 2
Taste Wine Bar and Market, Atlanta
Unwind with a creative paint-and-sip session guided by local artists from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $43.99.
📅COMING UP
Atlanta Falcons Training Camp (Open Practices)
Aug. 3–5
IBM Performance Field, Flowery Branch
Watch the Falcons prepare for the season during open training camp practices at 9:15 a.m. daily.
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces
Aug. 3
State Farm Arena
The Atlanta Dream host the Las Vegas Aces in a high-stakes WNBA match-up at 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta Run Club: Monday Night Runs
Aug. 3
NIKE Ponce City Market
Join a free weekly community run at 6:30 p.m. Open to all fitness levels, including walkers.
Take 'Em Home Tuesday
Aug. 4
Fulton County Animal Services
Adopt a dog for free during LifeLine Animal Project's summer promotion running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pete Seeger: Down by the Riverside
Aug. 4
Tara Theater
Catch a special 6 p.m. screening documenting Pete Seeger's legendary 1969 environmental movement and historic Hudson River sloop launch.
Tesla vs. Edison
Aug. 4
Center for Puppetry Arts
Watch an electrifying theatrical puppet spectacle exploring the famous rivalry between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24.
Mumford & Sons: Prizefighter Tour
Aug. 4
State Farm Arena
Grammy Award-winning folk-rock band Mumford & Sons brings their Prizefighter Tour to Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Medium Build.
Jazz Legacy Project: A Tribute to Johnny Mercer
Aug. 5
Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay, Duluth
Enjoy an educational and musical tribute honoring Georgia songwriting legend Johnny Mercer from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.
I'M SO ATL Arts & Culture Festival
Aug. 7
Piedmont Park (The Meadow)
Celebrate Atlanta's creative diversity from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. with regional food vendors, live performances, and cultural art displays.
Artlanta Festival of Culture
Aug. 7–9
Piedmont Park
Experience a free, three-day celebration bridging visual art, music, dance, creative entrepreneurship, public murals, and artisan markets.
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