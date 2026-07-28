Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | July 31-Aug. 2, 2026

article

Metro Atlanta is up for an event-packed weekend filled with professional sports match-ups, outdoor festivals, and live entertainment across the region. Residents and visitors can explore a wide variety of activities, ranging from community gatherings and arts showcases to interactive expos and live performances.

🎒BACK TO SCHOOL

Angel C. Reese Foundation Back to School Bash

Aug. 1 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Near Georgia Tech's Campus (Address shared upon registration approval)

The Angel C. Reese Foundation is hosting its first foundation event in Atlanta. The event includes providing 1,000 students in 1st-8th grade with clear book bags filled with school supplies, music, an appearance by Angel Reese and more.

Atlanta Public Schools Back-to-School Bash

Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Georgia World Congress Center (Hall C1)

Back to school resource and backpack distribution event.

Clayton County Public Schools 10th Annual Back-to-School Bash

Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bethlehem City of Faith

Vendor booths, styles, and haircuts. Note: Registration is required for haircuts.

The Road to Success Back-To-School Drive

Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

Free school supplies, backpacks, games, prizes, food, ice cream, face painting, haircuts, teacher raffles, and child health screenings (vision, hearing, dental, nutrition). Attendees receive supplies after visiting all stations.

⚾SPORTS

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

July 30–Aug. 2

Truist Park

Catch the Atlanta Braves as they face off against the division-rival Washington Nationals in an exciting four-game series.

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

July 31–August 1

IBM Performance Field, Flowery Branch

Head out to IBM Performance Field to catch the Falcons prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm

July 31

Gateway Center Arena at College Park

Cheer on the Atlanta Dream as they hit the court to take on the Seattle Storm in an action-packed WNBA match-up at 7:30 p.m.

Red Bull Showrun Atlanta

Aug. 1

Hank Aaron Drive & Fulton Street

Experience a high-speed motorsports spectacle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as championship-winning Formula 1 and Ford performance vehicles roar down the streets of downtown Atlanta. This free, all-ages event also features fan zones with merchandise, athlete appearances, and interactive activations.

BIG3 Basketball

Aug. 2

State Farm Arena

The BIG3 Basketball League brings its high-intensity 3-on-3 action to Atlanta at 12:30 p.m., featuring former NBA stars and fan favorites going head-to-head.

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

Candlelight: Tribute to Drake

July 31

The Chapel on Sycamore

Discover the music of Drake under the gentle glow of candles from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Cabaret Club: House, Soul, R&B Dance Party

July 31

Red Light Café, Atlanta

Enjoy non-stop house, soul, and R&B music from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., featuring live vocal performances by Marco Sway, Waldemar Alejandro, and special guests. Advance tickets are $15, door tickets are $25, and student tickets are $10 with a valid ID.

Cicada Rhythm with Special Guest Slow Parade

July 31

Avon Theater

Cicada Rhythm's ATL release for "Magic State" w/ special guest Slow Parade. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Soulful Experience Band Live

July 31

Waller's Coffee Shop, Decatur

Catch Soulful Experience Band live from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for an evening of chill vibes and great tunes.

Luh Tyler

July 31

Center Stage Theater

Rapper Luh Tyler brings his laid-back flow and viral hits to Center Stage for an 8 p.m. performance.

Secret Aisle: A Magic and Comedy Show

July 31

638 N Highland Ave NE

Hosted by Kyle Littleton (Penn & Teller's Fool Us), this 18+ showcase blends close-up magic and stand-up comedy with top-tier acts from across the country. The show runs from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and tickets are $15.

19th Annual Jerry Day ATL + The Days Between — A Celebration of Jerry Garcia

Aug. 1-2

Avon Theater

Kick off the 19th Annual Jerry Day featuring over 20 artists! Doors open at 2 p.m.

Avery Gipson and Carson Mac

Aug. 1

Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay, Duluth

Award-winning Atlanta singer-songwriter Avery Gipson shares the stage with Carson Mac for a night of acoustic storytelling and indie-pop melodies from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

The Laugh Out Loud Comedy Festival

Aug. 1

Westside Cultural Arts Center

Watch a stacked lineup of stand-up comedians take the stage for a night of non-stop laughs starting at 7 p.m.

Greg Mendez

Aug. 1

Aisles 5, Atlanta

Philly-based indie singer-songwriter Greg Mendez brings his intimate, lo-fi folk tunes to Aisle 5 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

🎡FESTIVALS & FOOD EVENTS

A Taste of Nigeria

Aug. 1

Piedmont Park (The Promenade)

Experience Nigerian culture, food, music, fashion, and dance from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at this annual family-friendly celebration along the Promenade.

Atlanta Water Lantern Festival

Aug. 2

Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center, Marietta

An incredible experience where friends and family can create a magical memory by writing hopes and dreams or letters, then sending it into the water.

The Link Festival

Aug. 1

Blackburn Park in Brookhaven

A free outdoor gathering of people of African descent celebrating global faith, culture, food and live entertainment from special guests.

2026 Midsummer Family Fun Festival

Aug. 1

ArtsXchange - Southeast Community Cultural Center

Starting at 12 p.m. in East Point, a free event with art workshops, a local vendor market, a silent auction, food and more.

Soul and Wellness Fest

Aug. 1

Friendship Plaza in Cartersville

A free outdoor event featuring yoga, hip-hop dance classes, a mental health panel and health screenings.

Sunset Jazz Festival

Aug.1

Port Wentworth Amphitheater

Beginning at 5 p.m. the festival features an outdoor performance by Brian Culbertson.

Atlanta Quilt Festival Opening Reception

Aug. 2

City of South Fulton Southwest Arts Center

Starting at 11 a.m. guests are welcome to view a stunning showcase of African American textile art and quilts.

Blues, BBQ & Heritage Festival

Aug. 1

VFW Post 2785 in Albany

The event begins at 10 a.m. and features live blues music, barbecue and a car show.

REVELS FOR ROSES

Aug. 1

Buckhead Skyline Rooftop

Step onto a Buckhead rooftop from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. for an all-white-attire party featuring red roses, signature cocktails, and a $1,000 best-dressed contest.

Barks & Bites: BeltLine Doggie Crawl

Aug. 2

Krog Street Market

Treat your pup to a restaurant crawl along the BeltLine starting at 11 a.m., complete with off-menu dishes crafted for dogs and a signature "barkarita." Tickets range from $39 to $69.

Ag Fest at Farmview Market

Aug. 1

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the festival features a free open-air farmers' market, wildlife demonstrations, live music, a history hayride and a watermelon eating contest.

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory 55th Anniversary

Aug. 2 & Aug. 5

Participating Atlanta-Area Theaters

Revisit the musical journey through Willy Wonka's chocolate factory on the big screen in honor of its 55th anniversary. Check local theater listings for specific showtimes.

Michael Myerz Presents BEYOND COURAGE: The Animated Films of John R. Dilworth

Aug. 1

The Plaza Theatre

Join legendary animator and Courage the Cowardly Dog creator John R. Dilworth at 7 p.m. for a screening of his acclaimed animated shorts, followed by an in-person discussion and live Q&A.

Cats Don't Dance

Aug. 1–2

The Plaza Theatre

Catch a retro screening of the 1997 animated classic about an ambitious singing and dancing cat in 1939 Hollywood.

Working

Aug. 2

ART Station Theatre

See the final performance of this musical comedy following 26 everyday American workers who share stories and perspectives on their hopes, dreams, joys & challenges over a single workday.

The Man of the House

Aug. 1

Center Stage Theater

Experience an urban stage play presented by A-Diamond Ent. in midtown Atlanta.

Arts Alley Atlanta IV

Aug. 1

Charlies Collectible Show Inc in Stone Mountain

Browse original work from local illustrators, zine makers and indie creators beginning at 10 a.m.

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

Black Writers Weekend 2026

July 31

Auburn Avenue Research Library

Celebrate Black literature, screenwriting, and publishing with author panels, workshops, and networking opportunities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find Your Frequency: Industry Mixer

July 31–Aug. 1

Hippin Hops Brewpub & Oyster Bar, Atlanta

Network with Atlanta's music scene movers—including DJs, producers, artists, and media professionals—from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Atlanta Engineering, Energy & Transportation Networking Event

July 31

Three Arches Bar & Restaurant, Atlanta

Connect with professionals in engineering, energy, and transportation from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Popcorn & Possibilities

July 31

The Bakery CoWork, Atlanta

Enjoy a cozy movie night experience from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. designed to bring women together for connection, inspiration, and conversation.

World Ranger Day

July 31

Victoria Bryant State Park, Royston

Celebrate World Ranger Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with outdoor ranger activities, trail hikes, and educational demonstrations. Call the park office to sign up.

Southern-Fried Gaming Expo (SFGE)

July 31–Aug. 2

Renaissance Waverly Hotel and Cobb Convention Center

Immerse yourself in a three-day fan convention featuring over 300 arcade games, pinball machines, tabletop gaming, tournaments, guest speakers, vendors, and live wrestling matches.

Back2School Magic Show with Mago Junior

July 30–Aug. 1

Roswell Cultural Arts Center

National Children’s Magic Champion Mago Junior Ascanio blends magic, juggling, music, and comedy for an end-of-summer family show.

Tree Tour: Virginia Highland Neighborhood Arboretum

Aug. 1

Murphy's Restaurant, Atlanta

Discover the unique history, architecture, and urban forest of Virginia-Highland during a free Trees Atlanta tour from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Community Resilience in Action: Trees, Water and Green Infrastructure

Aug. 1

Lindsey Street Park, Atlanta

Join Trees Atlanta for a free guided tour from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. highlighting green infrastructure projects in the English Avenue neighborhood.

BuildHER ATL

Aug. 1

Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center, Atlanta

Attend a transformational women's empowerment experience from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring keynote speakers, panel discussions, and wellness sessions. Registration is $50.

12th Annual Cool Dads Rock Soapbox Derby Festival

Aug. 1

Historic Old 4th Ward Conservancy, Atlanta

Enjoy soapbox races, food, music, and family activities at this free community festival.

Atlanta Community Block Party

Aug. 1

270-317 Nelson Street SW, Atlanta

Gather for a free community block party featuring live music, food, family-friendly activities, and local vendors.

Just Listening In The Park

Aug. 1

Piedmont Park (Large Pavilion), Atlanta

Hang out at the large pavilion from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for good music and relaxed summer park vibes hosted by the jUST lISTEN COLLECTIVE.

Scene on the Green: School of Rock

Aug. 1

The Art Place, Marietta

Rock out with a live pre-show by School of Rock East Cobb at 6:30 p.m., followed by a outdoor screening of the hit comedy School of Rock at 7:30 p.m.

Flicks on the Green: Mary Poppins

Aug. 1

Peachtree Corners Town Green, Peachtree Corners

Pack a picnic and blanket for a free outdoor screening of Mary Poppins on the Town Green.

Southeast Reptile Expo

Aug. 1–2

Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Explore a weekend filled with exotic reptiles, amphibians, and plants at this family-friendly expo.

Paint and Sip: Paint Night Done Right

Aug. 2

Taste Wine Bar and Market, Atlanta

Unwind with a creative paint-and-sip session guided by local artists from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $43.99.

📅COMING UP

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp (Open Practices)

Aug. 3–5

IBM Performance Field, Flowery Branch

Watch the Falcons prepare for the season during open training camp practices at 9:15 a.m. daily.

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces

Aug. 3

State Farm Arena

The Atlanta Dream host the Las Vegas Aces in a high-stakes WNBA match-up at 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta Run Club: Monday Night Runs

Aug. 3

NIKE Ponce City Market

Join a free weekly community run at 6:30 p.m. Open to all fitness levels, including walkers.

Take 'Em Home Tuesday

Aug. 4

Fulton County Animal Services

Adopt a dog for free during LifeLine Animal Project's summer promotion running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pete Seeger: Down by the Riverside

Aug. 4

Tara Theater

Catch a special 6 p.m. screening documenting Pete Seeger's legendary 1969 environmental movement and historic Hudson River sloop launch.

Tesla vs. Edison

Aug. 4

Center for Puppetry Arts

Watch an electrifying theatrical puppet spectacle exploring the famous rivalry between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24.

Mumford & Sons: Prizefighter Tour

Aug. 4

State Farm Arena

Grammy Award-winning folk-rock band Mumford & Sons brings their Prizefighter Tour to Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Medium Build.

Jazz Legacy Project: A Tribute to Johnny Mercer

Aug. 5

Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay, Duluth

Enjoy an educational and musical tribute honoring Georgia songwriting legend Johnny Mercer from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

I'M SO ATL Arts & Culture Festival

Aug. 7

Piedmont Park (The Meadow)

Celebrate Atlanta's creative diversity from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. with regional food vendors, live performances, and cultural art displays.

Artlanta Festival of Culture

Aug. 7–9

Piedmont Park

Experience a free, three-day celebration bridging visual art, music, dance, creative entrepreneurship, public murals, and artisan markets.

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email with details in the format above to wagaweb@fox.com