Man accused of vandalizing Atlanta apartment lobby, stealing packages

article

Atlanta police are looking for a non-resident who allegedly vandalized and stole from the lobby and mailroom of an Atlanta apartment complex near Ralph McGill Boulevard and Piedmont Avenue NE.

The burglar is accused of vandalizing the lobby’s vending machine and stealing its money box. He also managed to break into the mailroom and steal two residents’ packages, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department arrived to the apartment complex on June 19 and were able to recover the stolen packages. However, the thief got away.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department General Crimes Investigation Unit are inviting anyone eligible to submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta Tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.