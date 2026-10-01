Theatrical Outfit launches milestone 50th season with August Wilson’s 'Fences'

The Brief Atlanta's Theatrical Outfit is launching its milestone 50th season with a production of August Wilson's classic "Fences." The show is produced in partnership with Dominion Entertainment Group and Alabama Shakespeare Festival, and will run in downtown Atlanta through October 11th. The show is directed by Addae Moon and features a cast including E. Roger Mitchell and January LaVoy.



"It’s our 50th season…we’ve got to open with a bang!"

And Theatrical Outfit artistic director Matt Torney is delivering on that promise, as August Wilson’s "Fences" takes the stage at The Balzer Theater at Herren’s.

Produced in partnership with Dominion Entertainment Group and Alabama Shakespeare Festival, "Fences" opened September 16th and is running through October 11th here in Atlanta, before moving to Montgomery, Alabama for a second 4-week run. The show is directed by Addae Moon and features a cast including E. Roger Mitchell and January LaVoy.

Torney says the company’s milestone 50th season will extend its long-running mission to serve the community by staging groundbreaking new works and classic dramas.

"When Theatrical Outfit was founded, it was a group of young artists who basically thought, ‘The talent here in Atlanta is amazing, let’s make some shows,’" he says. "The one through line has been an unshakable commitment to Atlanta artists making shows for Atlanta audiences."

Performances of "Fences" will continue on Wednesdays through Sundays through October 11th; showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. For ticket information, click here.