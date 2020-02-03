The Turtle breaks out of his shell as the Robot short circuits on season 3 of ‘The Masked Singer’

article

Season 3 of The Masked Singer means even bigger surprises and even greater confusion as fans everywhere are trying to find out who’s under the mask of this season’s newest contestants.

Breaking out of their shell rocking a mohawk and a fresh new leather jacket is the Turtle. Taking their precious time to the finish line, the Turtle wowed audiences with their rendition of “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur.

Kelly Slater and Laird Hamilton came to mind for some of the judges after the Turtle was featured in a clues video with a surfboard, but this reptile’s epic performance may have everyone second guessing.

The Robot Short Circuited

While everyone awaits a shell-ebration for the reveal of the punk rock-themed turtle, audiences of “The Masked Singer” got to see the nuts and bolts of who was behind the Robot.

Advertisement

As fans cheered “take it off!” the world was shocked to see the face of rap superstar Lil Wayne.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist’s rendition of Lenny Kravitz’s, "Are You Gonna Go My Way" unfortunately sounded a bit rusty for the judges as he was unmasked and sent home.



