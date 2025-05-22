'The Pitt' actress Katherine LaNasa reveals real-life inspiration for her character

The Brief Since premiering in January, ''The Pitt'' has become one of the most acclaimed and talked-about shows of 2025. Actress Katherine LaNasa plays charge nurse Dana Evans, and she says the reaction from real medical professionals is the most gratifying response. She shared with Good Day's Paul Milliken the nurse who helped her bring a level of realism to her role.



Katherine LaNasa is feeling pretty relaxed these days.

Despite a whirlwind of publicity and current awards attention for her work in the Max medical drama "The Pitt," the actress says the glare of the spotlight is strangely calming.

"In a weird way, it’s kind of relaxing," says LaNasa, who plays charge nurse Dana Evans in the series. "You spend so much of your time as an actor trying to prove yourself. So, when people are like, ‘Oh my God, I love your work, we just love what you’re doing,’ you kind of go…"

Her exhale says it all.

Since premiering in January, "The Pitt" has become one of the most acclaimed — and watched — shows of 2025. According to Warner Bros. Discovery, the inaugural season of "The Pitt" averaged more than 10 million global viewers per episode. The series recently picked up three nominations for the 2025 Gotham Television Awards, including an Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series nod for LaNasa.

Reviews of her work have been unanimously strong — but LaNasa says the reaction from real medical professionals is the most gratifying response.

"A lot of nurses have written me on social media, and those are the biggest compliments," says the actress. "So many people in the medical industry have told me that the show’s very meaningful for them, and they feel seen. And I think it’s been cathartic for them."

Each episode of "The Pitt" focuses on one hour in the shift of an emergency room employee; together, the first season’s 15 episodes make up an entire workday, highlighting challenges for healthcare workers including staffing shortages and insufficient resources.

LaNasa says capturing the reality of hospital work was always the main goal for the cast and crew.

"There was a woman named Kathy Garvin who is the charge nurse at County in LA, and she came to visit us on-set," says LaNasa. "And then I was lucky enough to be able to shadow her a little bit, and that was just immensely helpful. I mean, that really brought the level of realism to the role."

And that realism is sure to continue, now that "The Pitt" has been renewed for a second season.

The Source: Good Day's Paul Milliken interviewed



