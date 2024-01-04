The King Center announcing MLK Day events today

article

Later this morning, The King Center is set to hold a news conference to unveil its plans for observing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday. The announcement will include a mix of both in-person and virtual events, aiming to engage a broad audience.

On Jan. 9, a kick-off reception and book signing for Dr. Bernice King's new children's book titled "Coretta" will take place. The book signing event is expected to draw attention and support for Dr. King's literary contribution.

The schedule will feature various summits, award presentations, and ceremonies leading up to the state's annual tribute at the State Capitol on Jan. 12.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in metro Atlanta | 2024

The observances will culminate on Jan. 15 with a community service event at Ebenezer Baptist Church, followed by a march and rally. These events aim to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and his contributions to civil rights.

The King Center's efforts to celebrate MLK Jr.'s holiday reflect the ongoing commitment to preserving his legacy and promoting a sense of community service and unity.