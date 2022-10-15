The Children’s Place launches sleepwear for adults

article

The Children’s Place, the specialty retailer known for its kids’ apparel, has launched sleepwear for adults.

The company announced the formation of "PJ Place," a new sleepwear brand made for millennial and Gen Z customers.

High-profile celebrities have campaigned for the new line including Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, CEO of Être Girls, Illana Raia, TV personality, Tyler Cameron, The Toast podcast hosts Claudia and Jackie Oshry, TikTok stars, Rod Thill and Erika Priscilla.

"We have a leadership position in kids sleepwear and over the past few years our adult sleepwear business has grown exponentially," Jane Elfers, President and CEO, said in a news release.

The PJ place includes women’s and men’s pajama sets, loungewear styles, robes, thermal sets, fashion tees, cushy slippers and socks.

Items are available on www.pjplace.com with prices ranging from $10.95 - $69.95.

This story was reported from Los Angeles

