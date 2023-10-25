The Atlanta Opera breathes new life into horror classic 'Frankenstein'

"It’s alive…it’s alive…it’s alive!"

With those words, horror history was made back in 1931, as Frankenstein’s monster came to life before terrified movie-goers. Now, fans of the Universal Pictures classic Frankenstein have the chance to see (and hear!) the film in a whole new way, thanks to acclaimed composer Michael Shapiro and The Atlanta Opera.

Frankenstein: The Movie Opera will make its East Coast premiere this Saturday, October 28th at 8:00 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. The one-night-only event will feature a screening of the 1931 film accompanied by an original score and libretto composed and conducted by Shapiro and performed live by The Atlanta Opera Orchestra and five singers.

The original film — directed by James Whale and starring Colin Clive as Frankenstein and Boris Karloff in an iconic performance as the monster — didn’t feature any kind of traditional musical score, which inspired Michael Shapiro to go ahead and compose one. Since premiering the project back in 2002, Shapiro’s Frankenstein score has been performed dozens of times in countries around the world. His newest version adds the libretto for singers, and that’s what Atlanta audiences will hear on Saturday night; four of the five featured singers are part of The Atlanta Opera Studio Artist program.

Although the film screening begins at 8:00 p.m., the festivities begin at 7:00 p.m. with a costume contest and continue after the performance with a spooky dance party until 11:30 p.m. led by DJ Mami Chula. For more information on tickets, click here.