THC ice cream, fentanyl disguised as pain pills found during traffic stop, deputies say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Lawrenceville man is under arrest for trafficking in drug including cocaine, meth and ecstasy. Investigators say some drugs were disguised uniquely.

Lavar Kirkland, 42, is facing trafficking charges after being stopped along Interstate 85 this past week, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say Kirkland had been smoking pot when he was stopped for failure to maintain lanes. Deputies say they found large amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and meth.

Investigators say they also discovered a cooler filled with THC ice cream.

Deputies say they are concerned also with fentanyl pills they discovered that were disguised as the pain pill Oxycodone.

Deputies say some of the drugs they found were hidden in Lipton Tea canisters with a false bottom.

Investigators say they also found a loaded handgun. 

Deputies say Kirkland is a convicted felon.

Kirkland is being held without bond at the Coweta County Jail.