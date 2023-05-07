Texas woman seriously injured in crash on I-75 near North Marietta Parkway

The Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit is conducting an investigation into a severe injury collision that happened May 6 at around 11:26 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound near North Marietta Parkway.

According to initial on-scene reports, Elias Sauceda, a 21-year-old from Dickinson, Texas, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with 24-year-old Joseph James of Florida as a passenger when the crash took place. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet veered out of its lane and collided with a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Briana Daughtery, a 30-year-old from Loganville.

After the initial impact, both the Chevrolet and the Nissan Altima veered off the roadway and hit a guardrail. Sauceda sustained serious injuries and was rushed to WellStar Kennestone ER for treatment, while James was also taken to the same hospital with minor injuries. The investigation into the collision is ongoing, and no further information has been released at this time.

The Marietta Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact them immediately. They are also reminding drivers to remain alert and cautious while on the road, obey traffic laws, and avoid distractions while driving to prevent accidents like this from occurring.