Texas school shooting: Suspected gunman made threats, called 'Yubo school shooter' on platform, users said

Social media messages that have reportedly surfaced on the platform Yubo following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas , show the suspected killer made threats toward other users and was casually referred to as the "Yubo school shooter" before the shooting.

Salvador Ramos, 18, harassed people online on social media and made other threats before Tuesday's tragic shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead, Sky News reported.

"People would join lives and be like, 'Oh, hey, look it's Yubo's school shooter," an unidentified 17-year-old on the platform told Sky News. Yubo is a social video live-streaming app.

Following Tuesday's mass shooting , social media users have come forward to share messages Ramos reportedly posted from his verified account on the Yubo messaging app. Several of the messages show he made regularly commented about rape.

The 17-year-old also said that Ramos would "just harass people... and would threaten rape and kidnapping and murder ," according to the report.

Officials have identified the suspected Texas school shooter as Salvador Ramos. PHOTO: Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ramos may have also taken pride in the "school shooter" nickname as he did not correct people for using it, the user said.

"He never tried to shut down that nickname, he seemed almost proud of it, you know," she added, per the report.

The unidentified juvenile also suggested the text messages and subsequent interactions on the platform were red flags that could have prevented Tuesday's shooting.

"I'm not going to lie, he was bullied on the app. It's almost a high school community . There are losers, there are popular people there. It's weird to explain. Like when he would join lives most people would say 'Yubo's school shooter' [because] he was known as being weird," she said, per Sky News.

She added: "[The attack] is honestly not surprising. It's a sad fact that it could have been stopped. It really could have."

The messages also show Ramos boasting about purchasing a gun and telling a chatroom of people that certain people deserve "to be raped."

Victims of the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, have been identified. (Courtesy of the family / Manny Renfro via AP/ Courtesy of Mireles Family and Lydia Martinez Delgado / Local News X / TMX) Expand

Ramos also privately messaged the 17-year-old, saying "I’d worship you" before telling her to "go jump off a bridge" after she did not respond, she told Sky News. Ramos then allegedly followed up his actions by finding the girl’s real name and personal cell phone, which he harassingly messaged, text messages show.

"Are you going to ask how I got your number," one message said, per the report.

"Answer me," he added. And, "You're going to regret not doing what I say."

TEXAS, UVALDE, USA - MAY 27: People visit a memorial for victims' of Tuesday's May 24, 2022 mass shooting at an elementary school, in City of Uvalde Town Square on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A spokesperson from Yubo told Sky News they are complying with an ongoing investigation.

"We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable loss and are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation," it said.

"At this stage, we are not legally able to release any specific user information outside of direct requests from law enforcement, but can confirm that we are investigating an account that has since been banned from the platform," the spokesperson added.

Ramos was killed on Tuesday during a clash with law enforcement agencies that included an elite unit from the Customs and Border Protection after he murdered 21 people.

