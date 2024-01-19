Texas prosecutor convenes grand jury to investigate Uvalde shooting, multiple media report

article

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas prosecutor has convened a grand jury to investigate the Uvalde school shooting, multiple newspapers reported Friday, as families of the 19 children and two teachers killed continued their calls for criminal charges against officers involved in the hesitant and haphazard police response to the massacre.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell told the San Antonio Express-News that a grand jury will review evidence related to the May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School. She did not disclose what the grand jury will focus on, the newspaper reported. During the attack, police waited more than an hour to confront and kill the gunman in what U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday called "a failure that should not have happened."

Mitchell did not immediately respond to emailed questions and calls to her office Friday. The empaneling of the grand jury was first reported by the Uvalde Leader-News .

Relatives of the children and teachers who were fatally shot renewed their demands for the indictment of police officers after the Justice Department on Thursday released a scathing report that again laid bare numerous failures by police during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.

"I’m very surprised that no one has ended up in prison," Velma Lisa Duran, whose sister Irma Garcia was one of the two teachers killed in the shooting, said Thursday. "It’s sort of a slap in the face that all we get is a review ... we deserve justice."

The release of the nearly 600-page report — roughly 20 months after the shooting — leaves a criminal investigation by Uvalde County prosecutors as one the last unfinished reviews by authorities into the attack. But the report is deliberately silent on the question that still burns in the minds of many victims’ families: Will anyone responsible for the failures be charged with a crime?

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he had not yet read the full findings. "But I don’t know that there’s any criminal liability," he said.

Since the shooting, at least five officers have lost their jobs, including two from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the on-site commander, then-school district police chief, Pete Arredondo. But no one has been charged in the criminal investigation that was led by the Texas Rangers. The Justice Department report says the FBI has assisted the Rangers but is not doing its own investigation.

The Rangers — part of the Texas DPS, which had more than 90 officers on the scene of the shooting — submitted their initial findings in early 2023. Mitchell initially said she hoped to bring the case to a grand jury by the end of last year, but she pushed back that timeline in December.

"My office continues to methodically and systematically dissect the Texas Rangers investigation of which I have possessed for less than a year," Mitchell told the Leader-News. "I want to ensure that our efforts in this process are careful, deliberate and fair."

The pace of the criminal investigation has long frustrated families of the victims, Uvalde’s former Republican mayor and a Democratic state senator who represents the small South Texas town. "It’s really a shame where we are now," state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said Thursday, prior to the reports that a grand jury had been empaneled.

In the federal report, the Justice Department detailed "cascading failures" by police, from waiting more than 70 minutes to confront the gunman to repeatedly giving false information to grieving families about what had happened. The document is among the most comprehensive accountings to date of what went wrong. It says training, communication, leadership and technology problems extended the crisis, even as agonized parents begged officers to go in and terrified students called 911 from inside a classroom where the gunman had holed up.

Uvalde is a close-knit city of 15,000 about 85 miles (140 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio. Parents of children killed in the shooting grew up and went to school with some of the officers they now blame, and they feel abandoned by local and state leaders who they see as intent on moving past the massacre.

"We need our community," Brett Cross, who was raising his 10-year-old nephew, Uziyah Garcia when the boy was killed in the shooting, said Thursday. "It is hard enough waking up every day and continuing to walk out on these streets, walk to a (grocery store) and see a cop who you know was standing there when our babies were murdered and bleeding out."

The Justice Department report faults state and local officials with undercutting the public’s trust in law enforcement by repeatedly releasing false and misleading information about the police response. That includes Gov. Greg Abbott, who initially praised the officers’ courage "running toward gunfire."

As what happened has become clear, Jesse Rizo has been among those left looking for more accountability. Rizo, whose niece Jacklyn Cazares was among the shooting victims, still hopes Mitchell will bring charges, but he has little faith in those in power.

"You hope for the best," he said Thursday, "but the past will tell you basically what your outcome is going to be."

Bleiberg reported from Dallas. Associated Press writers Zeke Miller in Washington and Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed.