Texas A&M student being tested for suspected case of coronavirus

Health officials in Brazos County said they are investigating a possible case of coronavirus involving a college student.

The patient is a student at Texas A&M University who recently traveled to the Bryan-College Station area from Wuhan, China.

Brazos County health officials say the student went to the ER Wednesday night with mild symptoms and was put in isolation at home. They have not said which airport the student traveled through.

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and a sore throat. It is linked to at least 17 deaths in and around Wuhan.

University officials say the immediate health risk on campus is low.

On Thursday, the Chinese government shut down three cities, including Wuhan, in an effort to try to contain the new viral illness.

The Brazos County Health District said doctors are still in the process of testing the sick patient, who is being kept isolated at home.

Test results are expected to arrive late Thursday or Friday. The health department will make a public announcement if the case is confirmed.