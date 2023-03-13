New details in deputy-involved shooting after chase that ended on I-20 in DeKalb County

article

Investigators say the man shot by deputies at the end of a police chase along Interstate 20 in DeKalb County was wanted for speeding at a deputy just two days earlier, according the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

Tevin Bass, 19, had active warrants for aggravates assault on a law enforcement officer and was driving the same vehicle on March 9 when deputies spotted him and gave chase.

Rockdale County deputies say they attempted to pull Bass over on March 7 for violating Georgia’s hands-free law as he drove along Salem Road. He fled to his family’s home. When deputies say they approached Bass, he gave them a fake name and wrong date of birth. When questioned about the information, deputies say Bass sped from the scene.

Deputies say they made contact with Bass’ family, who called him back home. But once Bass saw law enforcement there, deputies say he sped off again, driving through a neighbor’s yard and almost striking them.

SKYFOX 5 over scene of a police chase that ended in a crash on I-20 West (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Deputies say others on patrol spotted him on McCalla Road, at which time, Bass got into the same lane of traffic, speeding towards their cruiser. The deputy drove into a ditch to avoid a head-on crash.

Deputies say Bass continued to drive in the opposing lane of traffic passing a school bus full of children in a no-passing zone.

Deputies would spot Bass in the same car around 9:30 a.m. two days later. Again deputies say they would try to pull him over and again, he would speed away.

This time, with outstanding warrants, deputies say they pursued him about 10 miles from Rockdale County into DeKalb County. During the chase, deputies say Bass struck two vehicles. The chase only ended after deputies say his right tires deflated and separated from the rim.

Deputies say Bass then ran away from the vehicle, visibly armed with a handgun. The foot chase crossed Interstate 20 and went into nearby woods.

Deputies say they told Bass to stop, but instead he reached for his gun. Deputies then opened fire.

A handgun was recovered in the area where Bass was shot, investigators say.

Bass was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was released later the same day and booked into the Rockdale County Jail

He was charged with aggravated assault, felony fleeing to elude, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, reckless driving, giving false information to deputies, and other traffic violations.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was asked to investigate the use of force by deputies.