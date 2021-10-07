Expand / Collapse search
Tesla moving headquarters to Austin, Texas

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - It's official. Tesla is moving its headquarters to Austin.

Elon Musk announced the move during the 2021 Annual Shareholders meeting Thursday afternoon at the new Gigafactory in Del Valle. "I'm excited to announce that we're moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas," Musk said in the meeting, which was livestreamed

Musk said that the company does intend to continue to expand activities in California and that the move is not "a matter of Tesla leaving California."

In the final slide of the presentation, Musk also unveiled a new logo for Tesla, an oval reminiscent of rodeo belt buckles featuring the Tesla "T" on a star with the words "Don't Mess With," implying a play on the well-known "Don't Mess with Texas."

TESLA-HQ-IN-AUSTIN-LOGO.jpg

Austin Mayor Steve Adler released a statement on the move, welcoming Tesla:

"We welcome Tesla home! It's a tech company that creates the clean manufacturing, middle-skill jobs Austin needs. We’re one of the safest big cities, with a strong innovative, entrepreneurial, environmentally focused culture and Tesla fits right in. Tesla is now an even larger part of a community that works together to meet our challenges and to enjoy a magical city. "

This latest move follows Musk's own move from California to Austin in December 2020 and his previous threats to move the company’s operations out of California in May 2020, due to COVID-19 shelter-in-place rules that forced its Fremont plant to shut down. 

It also comes after Del Valle was picked in July 2020 as the site for Tesla's largest auto assembly plant. This Gigafactory will build Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck pickup and is a second U.S. factory for the Model Y small SUV.

Tesla is not the only California tech company moving its headquarters to Austin. Oracle Corporation, a multi-billion dollar software and technology company, announced in December 2020 it was leaving Silicon Valley for Austin. 

