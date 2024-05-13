Terrifying video shows 9-year-old dodging bullets during Fort Worth drive-by shooting

New video obtained by FOX 4 shows the danger that children were put in during a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth earlier this month.

Video from inside an apartment shows a boy dodging bullets. You can see the boy on the couch directly in front of a window when bullets come flying into the apartment.

The shooting injured six young people, including a toddler who was the most seriously injured.

9-year-old Errol Hill is seen on home surveillance footage walking in the comfort of his family’s living room apartment on May 1. He was near the front window when he had to dodge gunfire coming from outside before running to his mother’s room.

"You could hear everybody screaming downstairs," recalled the boy’s mother, MaryJane Gonzales." And the screams were hard screams, not playful screams."

Six people, ages 3 to 19, were shot in a drive-by mass shooting outside the Miramar Apartments off Las Vegas Trail in West Fort Worth.

Gonzales, who is a medical assistant, rushed downstairs to help.

"I was the first one to start helping everybody, asking for towels, for anything to help put pressure on their wounds," she recalled.

Last week, FOX 4 interviewed the parents of two shooting victims: a 3-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother. They’re recovering from their gunshot wounds.

9-year-old Errol was inches away from being the seventh victim.

"I was just glad that I didn’t get hit, but I felt bad for those kids who got hit," he said. "I felt terrorized in those moments."

The Fort Worth Police Department has not announced any arrests or updates about its investigation.

Surveillance footage provided to FOX 4 and shared with police appears to show a person firing from the back seat of a red Kia Soul.

"The crime scene people came through, and they were looking for the fourth bullet," Gonzales said.

At least four bullets entered Gonzales’ apartment.

"It could’ve been a lot worse than what it was," she said.

Gonzales will never forget her first time watching the surveillance footage.

"I literally gasped when I seen it, and my heart fell through my stomach," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.

