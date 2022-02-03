Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:40 AM EST until FRI 2:44 PM EST, Forsyth County
5
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:07 AM EST until FRI 8:26 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SUN 1:52 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Flood Watch
until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flood Watch
until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County

10-year-old empowering young girls through dolls

By
Published 
Black History Month
FOX 5 Atlanta

10-year-old CEO of doll company

Zoe Oli used to not like her hair. Everywhere she looked she saw impossible standards of hair care for Black girls and women. But now the 10-year-old Georgia girl is changing that with a new doll company called Beautiful Curly Me, but her mission doesn't just stop at positive body image.

ATLANTA - Two dolls and a 10-year-old girl are on a mission to empower young black girls everywhere. Zoe Oli is the CEO of Beautiful Curly Me. Zoe started the company when she was just a little girl.

"When I was 6 years old I really did not like my hair. I wish it was straight like my classmates," said Zoe.

"I was taken aback I didn't know what to do. My job as a mom is to empower her and to help her feel comfortable and confident in the skin that she's in and to love herself," said Zoe's mom, Evana.

Zoe's mom bought her a black doll, but it wasn't quite right.

"The doll had the same skin tone, but it had silky straight hair," said Evana.

When they couldn't find one, Zoe decided they could make their own.

"She said mommy I want to make dolls, I want to make a doll with curls, I want to make a doll with braids," said Evana.

That's how Beautiful Curly Me was launched.

The first two dolls were named Aneka and Layla.

"Layla is our resident fro queen and Aneka has braids, and both of their names mean beautiful," said Zoe.

They also have sleep caps, hair care products, apparel, affirmation puzzles, and Zoe has even written a couple of books.

From packing orders to talking to vendors and setting up strategy sessions, Zoe is involved in every aspect of the business.

"She's designing graphics, she does a lot of lives on social media," said Evana.

The Oli's don't want anyone to be left out. They have a "gift a doll" program.  Anyone can buy a doll and donate it to a girl in need.  Zoe and her mom then deliver them to various organizations.

With every delivery, Beautiful Curly Me is changing attitudes and changing lives.

"It might just look like a doll or a book, but we're really just building those blocks of confidence in our young girls," said Evana.

As for Zoe and what she thinks of her hair now… "I love my hair I absolutely love my curls and I really want other girls to feel that way," said Zoe. 

To learn more about Beautiful Curly Me dolls and Oil's challenge, visit its website.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____