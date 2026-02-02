Temporary water outage at Hartsfield-Jackson airport reported

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is reporting a temporary water outage in its domestic atrium.

According to a notice posted at approximately 1:15 p.m. on social media, restroom and water fountain availability in the domestic atrium is currently limited.

The airport says that staff will be on hand to direct passengers to nearby facilities in adjacent areas of the terminal.

The airport did not say exactly what happened to the water supply in the atrium, only that it is working to "complete necessary repairs." They did not say when they expect the repairs to be complete.