Teens recovering from weekend bonfire injuries in Whitfield County

The Brief Several teens were burned after a bonfire erupted in Whitfield County. Some victims say flammable liquid thrown into the fire caused the explosion. Authorities are investigating the incident.



Several teenagers are recovering after a bonfire gathering in Whitfield County erupted into a sudden burst of flames, leaving multiple people with serious burns.

What we know:

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews responded to a medical call late Saturday near Otis Way and Lake Kathy Road between Catoosa Springs and Varnell after reports that several people were injured around a large bonfire. Authorities said multiple victims suffered burns, and at least three people were flown to burn centers for treatment.

Some of the injured teens say the fire intensified when someone allegedly poured a flammable liquid into the bonfire, causing flames to shoot outward toward people standing nearby, according to Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Officials say the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the fire and whether the use of a flammable liquid played a role.

The exact number of those injured is unclear. The sheriff's office has not released an update since Saturday night.