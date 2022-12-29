Teens charged with Clayton County boy's murder, police searching for others

article

Police said a 15-year-old involved in a drug deal that erupted into gunfire died earlier this month and investigators have charged several people, including teenagers, for his murder. Clayton County police said they're looking for two other people involved in the incident.

Police said 15-year-old Jcori Butler died on Dec. 8 at Grady Memorial Hospital, where his relatives took him after he was shot on Oct. 29 on Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro.

Investigators are looking for 18-year-old Jacora Butler and 20-year-old Jailen Johnson, who allegedly met with Jcori Butler and three other people during a drug and gun sale. Police said some sort of argument led to Jcori Butler getting shot.

Police said 18-year-old Aaron Bell III, a 16-year-old and 14-year-old were at the scene. They've been arrested and charged with murder.

A 47-year-old man, Aaron Bell Jr., is accused of tampering with evidence and gun possession by a convicted felon.

Police filed murder warrants to arrest Jacora Butler and Johnson. Police didn't explain the suspects' roles in the sale and shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Clayton County police at 770-477-3747.