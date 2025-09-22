Teens arrested at Callaway High in violent home invasion

The Brief Three juveniles charged as adults for violent home invasion, arrested at Callaway High School. Arrests led to temporary lockdown at two Troup County schools; lockdowns lifted before 1 p.m. Superintendent reassures community of school safety, emphasizing no new threat to students.



Three juveniles were arrested at Callaway High School on Monday in connection with a violent home invasion, prompting a temporary lockdown at two Troup County schools.

What we know:

Detectives with the LaGrange Police Department took 15-year-olds Jaydon Sherman and Tyzian Johnson, along with 16-year-old Isaiah Mackfield, into custody on warrants tied to a two-month investigation. Although underage, all three are being charged as adults.

Sherman faces charges of armed robbery, home invasion, four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes. Johnson and Mackfield face similar charges of armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated assault and firearm possession.

Police said Sherman attempted to escape through an exterior classroom door as officers made the arrests, sparking a brief chase. He was found minutes later hiding in a wooded area near the school. All three suspects were taken to a state-operated Regional Youth Detention Center.

Because one student ran from Callaway High toward Gardner Newman Middle, both schools went into a soft lockdown. Troup County School System officials said the lockdowns were lifted before 1 p.m.

What they're saying:

"Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff," Superintendent Dr. Rachel Hazel said in a statement. "We want to reassure our parents and the community that this action is related to a past investigation and not a new threat. School operations remain normal, and our schools continue to be a safe environment for our students to learn and thrive."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 706-883-2620 or submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 system by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.