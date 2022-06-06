2 teens, 1 adult charged with burglarizing Atlanta apartment, police say

article

Police have charged two teenagers and one adult in connection with a burglary at an Atlanta apartment complex in May.

The Atlanta Police Department says on May 25, a Zone 3 officer saw a group of men running from a ransacked apartment on the 2800 block of Waters Road.

The men were able to get away, but police say they quickly got a description of their vehicle from surveillance video. It was found and stopped a short time.

In total, two 17-year-olds and one 21-year-old were detained. After officers recovered the allegedly stolen property, all three were charged with burglary.

The three suspects charged have been identified as Jason Diggs, 21, Jason Hill, 17, and Tremeico Watson, 17.

Advertisement

"An alert officer on patrol spotted the suspicious activity, found the crime scene, and developed information to allow other officers to find the suspects," the Atlanta Police Department wrote on Facebook. "This quick action resulted in the arrest of three burglars and the return of the victim’s property."