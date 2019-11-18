Teenage suspected car thieves in custody after lockdown at Georgia college campus

Georgia Piedmont Technical College was placed on lockdown while police searched for two teenage suspects who led them on a chase Monday morning.

Covington police say the incident when they received a call about a stolen 2019 white F250 Super Duty truck taken from a Brookline subdivision. Officers followed the truck's GPS to an apartment complex on Highway 142.

It was at the apartments that police say they discovered a 2008 blue Mitsubishi Lancer driving at high speeds with a person hanging onto the hood. When the officer attempted to follow it, the teen on the hood got into the car and it drove off.

Police confirmed that the Lancer was stolen out of DeKalb County and made chase. Multiple agencies joined the chase, following the vehicle to a location behind Hometown Suites on City Pond Road. There, the Georgia State Patrol arrested one teen, while the other fled into the nearby woods, police said.

During the search, officers say they received information that the suspect was seen running near the Georgia Piedmont Technical College's Newton Campus. That set off a lockdown of the college's GPTC Newton Campus Building D, officials said.

The lockdown ended after police located the teenaged suspect hiding in a tree, according to police.

Police say the suspects are 14 and 15 years old. Both are charged with entering auto, fleeing to elude, theft by taking, and obstruction.