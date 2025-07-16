Teen wanted in connection with deadly June 17 Atlanta shooting

article

The Brief A 16-year-old boy is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting. The shooting happened on June 17 on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW. Police say the teen's parents are hindering his arrest.



Atlanta police are looking for a 16-year-old suspect in connection with a deadly shooting last month in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Police are referring to the teen as Mr. Weaver and released a picture of him with his face covered by a circle.

Weaver is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on the night of June 17 along the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW. When officers arrived, they found one man dead.

Investigators said they believe Weaver's parents, Koreem Weaver and Chiquita Larkin, are hindering his arrest.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Koreem Weaver (Atlanta Police Department).

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim in the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.