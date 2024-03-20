Teen seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Cobb County, police investigating

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was badly injured during a crash Tuesday morning on Austell Road at Hospital South Drive in Cobb County, according to police.

According to Cobb County Police Department, 19-year-old Nasir Jacobs of Marietta was operating a 2023 Zhejiang Shanqitianying motorcycle and headed south on Austell Road and at the same time a 2006 Toyota Sienna, driven by 62-year-old Hezekiah Adediran of Marietta, was headed north on Austell.

The motorcycle collided with the Nissan as it began turning in the intersection.

The crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. March 19.

Jacobs was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with severe injuries. Adediran was not injured.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call CCPD at 770-499-3987.