Teen sentenced to life for shooting, killing 6-year-old boy

The man who killed a six-year-old boy after firing off dozens of rounds in a Decatur neighborhood will spend his life behind bars.

Meshon Williams, 18, pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault in court on Friday.

All this was related to a May 2018 incident.

Williams fired at least 31 rounds into a house on Sweetgum Lane, shooting and killing 6-year-old Z'Mari Mitchell, who was inside the home.

MORE: 17-year-old murder suspect reportedly confessed ‘unloading a Glock'