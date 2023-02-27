Expand / Collapse search
Mom captures teen's joyful reaction to acceptance into Morehouse College

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Pennsylvania
FOX 5 Atlanta

Mom captures teen's heartwarming celebration of Morehouse acceptance letter

PHILADELPHIA. Penn. - A teen in Philadelphia is going viral for his celebration after getting accepted into Morehouse College.

Amir Staten's mom captured the moments her son realized he got into the Atlanta university.

Staten is seen running down the street in front of his Philadelphia home shouting happily and putting his face into his hoodie.

The emotional teen then gives his mom a huge hug.

Amir Staten (Courtesy of @kstat69)

She told FOX 5 her son was so excited for the opportunity because he wants to show other young people that they can make it if they have dreams and goals.

She also says Amir is motivated by the murder of his godbrother, who recently had graduated from high school.

Right now, Amir works as a peer mentor. He plans to mentor in social work.