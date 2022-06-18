Teen killed in Jackson County quarry accident

A teenager was killed Friday afternoon in an accident at a Jackson County rock quarry

It happened around 1:12 p.m. at the Vulcan Materials Rock Quarry on Valentine Industrial Parkway in Jefferson. A16-year-old driver was pinned underneath a piece of machinery that overturned, the Jackson County Sheriff’s said.

Deputies said the teen, who is from Jefferson County, died from his injuries.

OSHA has been contacted about the incident.

The name of the teen has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.